Suicide attempt in Santiago de Cuba

Red Cross sources reported on the failed suicide attempt of a 37-year-old citizen in an area near Morro Santiaguero.

According to Aris Arias Batalla, provincial head of Operations and Relief of the Cuban Red Cross in Santiago de Cuba, the emergency services were activated after receiving information that a citizen fell in an area very close to the entrance of the Castle of San Pedro de la Roca, at approximately 10:15 AM this Saturday.

“Salvage and Rescue technicians from Command 4 of the Fire Department, paramedics from SIUM (Mobile 10-017), rescuers from the Specialized Group of Operations and Relief of the Cuban Red Cross, Border Guard officers and PNR attended the scene,” he explained. in a post on Facebook.

According to the explanation offered, “the extraction of the individual was carried out once all the preliminary medical examinations were carried out in the place found.”

“The site is difficult to access, approximately 30 meters high and could only be reached through a rope system and specialized maneuvers by rescuers,” said the manager.

Likewise, he explained that “once he was rescued from the place, he was treated by the SIUM medical personnel, who carried out all the protocol actions in those cases and once he was stabilized, he was transferred to the Saturnino Lora Provincial Hospital, where a specialized team was waiting for him. They performed medical tests and he was sent to the operating room.

It was learned that the citizen’s name is Maikel Carlos Hechavarria Ferrer and he is 37 years old.

“Neighbors and the husband of a deceased aunt, upon seeing us, told us with complete certainty that it was an act of suicide, since Maikel Carlos is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia,” he said in the publication.

In addition, he stated that this was corroborated by “the mother, who is incapacitated.”