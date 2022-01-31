Suicide Cheslie Kryst, the lawyer who won the title of Miss USA 2019

It took the police a while to identify that body lying on the sidewalk at the foot of the Orion Building on West 42nd in Midtown Manhattan. Then, the news broke through all the news in the homes of Americans: the victim of what was classified as a suicide is in fact Cheslie Kryst, 30, winner of the Miss USA contest in 2019.

“Her great light has inspired many people with her beauty and strength,” the family wrote in a note confirming the death.

The body was found around 7.15 in the morning in front of the skyscraper in which Kryst lived in a luxury apartment on the ninth floor. A witness stated that he saw her on a terrace on the 29th floor shortly before the tragedy took place.

Cheslie Kryst was not only famous for an edition of the contest that went down in history for having seen three African American contestants on the podium for the first time. And not even for being in the top 10 in the Miss World final. Kryst was also a host and correspondent of the popular Extra TV network, a broadcaster that mixes news, light entertainment and gossip, in which Billy Bush, a cousin of the former US president, George W. Bush, also plays a leading role.

She had been a very promising athlete when she was studying at the University of North Dakota; she had a law degree and became a lawyer engaged in civil and social battles before pursuing a career in television. “She was not only beautiful, she was a splendid person – said a police officer quoted by the Post – she was a lawyer, she had a life that everyone would envy her … It’s so sad”.

“She embodied love and served others – wrote the family -, no matter if she was in the role of a lawyer or those of Miss USA or as a presenter on Extra; but above all as a daughter, sister, mentor or colleague and, we know that his teaching will survive. “

Cheslie Kryst left a message in which she arranged for all her possessions to go to her mother, also a former miss, winner of the Miss North Dakota title in 2002. She left nothing on the reasons and motives for her decision. His latest post on Instagram precedes the hour of his death by a few minutes: “May this day bring you rest and peace”.