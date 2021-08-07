Suicide Squad for Margot Robbie, Washington Jr. the fugitive, the diamond of Captain Saber, the video game city of Ryan Reynolds, Fast & Furious 9: a guide to movies in theaters, on Sky, Netflix Prime Video and other digital platforms

Cinema of excess, of Peter Pan, of Pinocchi and of the Lucignoli. Spectacular, splatter, sassy. Politically very incorrect. Pierce the balloon, preventing the explosion from taking you in full. The path to get out of the way of the small state besieged by dictators is impervious. The island is called Corto Maltese after Hugo Pratt’s adventurer and explicit reference.

To succeed in the enterprise, it is necessary to put together for the second time the scum of the DC Universe. The beauty that The Suicide Squad 2 – Suicide mission, directed by the director of Guardians of the galaxy, James Gunn, better than the progenitor film that David Ayer made in 2016. How can you not love a reboot in which Bloodsport, the leader of the group, dies of fear in front of a mouse? In which the depressed Polka Dot-Man, nicknamed Norman Bates as the protagonist of Psycho, tormented by the Oedipus complex and sees his mother in every obstacle? Where the Pied Piper Ratcatcher 2 pays a debt to the memory of dad, a poetic drug addict, with his army of mice?

The logic of the accelerated comic applies. The action squared and would be enough to define the operation as the fake shot-sequence in which Harley Quinn – Margot Robbie massacres of enemies: a lethal dance, dyed red, with guns, rifles, knives, ropes, daggers, with bare hands, while the enemies fall like skittles and the most empathic and sexy psychopath, seduced and abandoned by the Joker, becomes a pasionaria of #metoo. Or when the siroccata in evening dress is shot into the evil Giant’s eye bulb and takes away his vital energy among flowers, butterflies and cartoon birds. The puppeteer of the mission is the special agent Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) who brings together Task Force X, the most hardened criminals of Gotham City held in the super prison of Belle Reve to stop the drift of the world. On the pitch, Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Capitan Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Savant (Michael Rooker), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone hidden in the body of the Shark), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), Javelin (Flula Borg), Polka Dot-Man (David Dastmalchian) and of course Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

With a bowler hat triggered in the neck bone to avoid escapes and rebellions, the members of the group, led by Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), they are called to back up the Corto Maltese Resistance to overthrow the corrupt military regime that covers a research center where fighting humanoids are created. Sorry when the camera pulls away from Harley Quinn. And the commitment of the two muscular men, Idris Elba and John Cena, is of little use to avoid being stolen. Elba the soldier – veteran – killer Bloodsport, in the comics a loyal Lex Luthor, in prison for having fired a kryptonite bullet at Superman.

Former wrestler Cena Peacemaker, in the words of director James Gunn, a Captain America lookalike, if Captain America were a total jerk. Sylvester Stallone voices the hungry King Shark, Yum Yum, but in the end only a name in the credits. Curiosity: the soundtrack combines Johnny Cash with the Californian rock of Culture Abuse and under the fur of Weasel, the most surreal of the ultra-talented, there is Gunn’s brother.