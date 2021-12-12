Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, gameplay analysis of The Game Awards 2021

The presentation, introduced by none other than Amanda Waller herself, played by actress Debra Wilson, dispelled the first doubts about the project and suggested a series of probable solutions applied to its structure, which we imagine will be divided into watertight compartments: an area of ​​Metropolis for every member of the Justice League we face starting with the Flash!

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League undoubtedly stands as the object of desire for the many fans of the Batman: Arkham series who can’t wait to find out what the new game developed by Rocksteady Studios will offer. Well, on the occasion of The Game Awards 2021 we were finally able to take a look at the gameplay of this promising tie-in.

The gameplay trailer

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Captain Boomerang in the first seconds of the trailer

“When I think of Justice League, I think of Wonder Woman, Superman, Green Lantern. Better not bullshit them but you, Barry, you’re just the team mascot, aren’t you? You’re the poorest in the whole League! Man fastest in the world! You’re Fla … “, says Captain Boomerang while recording a video on the phone, a second before Flash punch him at super speed.

The hilarious sequence that opens the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay trailer provides a pretty clear idea of ​​the crazy atmospheres we will be able to breathe in the game in which, at the command of four criminals under the orders of Amanda Waller – the aforementioned Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, Deadshot and King Shark – we will have the task of eliminating none other than the Justice League, whose components have been corrupted by Brainiac.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the protagonists are faced with Metropolis controlled by Brainiac

The huge metal tentacles connected to the enemy’s titanic ship coming from space mark its unquestionable dominion over the city, which stands out before our eyes like a boundless sandbox in which to vent the anger against the synthetic minions of the Interactive Brain, from the most common ones to the toughest ones, up to the various Flashes, Green Lantern, Superman and the same Brainiac.

Is anyone missing? Soon protagonist of a game dedicated to her, announced during The Game Awards 2021, Wonder Woman will be on our side: the powerful Amazon is evidently immune to mind control and will fight against her former companions in an attempt to make them come to their senses, as seen in DC FanDome 2021 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a spectacular combat sequence

But let’s go back to the gameplay, which immediately shows all its verticality putting us in command of the four protagonists and giving life to spectacular fights on the roofs of the buildings of Metropolis. Harley Quinn can reach them by hooking on to old flying gadgets of Batman, as King Shark furiously climbs the facades of buildings to scale them within seconds.

Deadshot acts as one of the two “ranged” characters in the game, he can rise into the air thanks to a jetpack and target his enemies using his large and devastating arsenal, while Captain Boomerang moves very fast thanks to short flashes of super speed and launches his own boomerang against opponents to hit them from a distance.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Flash comes up behind Deadshot

The sequence in which Deadshot points Flash in the crosshairs of a sniper rifle, fires without hitting him and finds him next to him asking “Did you get it?” confirm thehumor of the tie-in by Rocksteady Studios, which will exploit all the characters with great competence but will have no problem making fun of them, in particular of course the members of the Suicide Squad.

Then there is room for the in the movie ability that we will probably be able to unlock during the campaign, with Deadshot reaching a great height and shooting at enemies below him, King Shark throwing himself from a building generating a shockwave upon landing, Captain Boomerang who, uh, launches boomerangs and Harley Quinn who reaches a large enemy with the grappling hook and plants a grenade in his mouth.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Harley Quinn and her inseparable baseball bat

The clashes that follow are a real celebration of dynamism and spectacularity, with the four protagonists using their gadgets to quickly jump from one part of the scenario to the other and defeat the soldiers of Brainiac: the flow represented on the screen is to say the least. not very exciting and makes you want to play. After that, however, we will have to deal with the boss fight and the Flash won’t be defeated that easily.

In the trailer we see the super-fast superhero running around the Suicide Squad creating a real tornado, and then confront his traditional nemesis, Captain Boomerang, after having accumulated a core of kinetic energy in his hands: the launch position is halfway between a Hadoken and a Kamehameha. Who will win?