Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, gameplay analysis of The Game Awards 2021
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League undoubtedly stands as the object of desire for the many fans of the Batman: Arkham series who can’t wait to find out what the new game developed by Rocksteady Studios will offer. Well, on the occasion of The Game Awards 2021 we were finally able to take a look at the gameplay of this promising tie-in.
The presentation, introduced by none other than Amanda Waller herself, played by actress Debra Wilson, dispelled the first doubts about the project and suggested a series of probable solutions applied to its structure, which we imagine will be divided into watertight compartments: an area of Metropolis for every member of the Justice League we face starting with the Flash!
So let’s analyze the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay video shown during The Game Awards 2021
The gameplay trailer
“When I think of Justice League, I think of Wonder Woman, Superman, Green Lantern. Better not bullshit them but you, Barry, you’re just the team mascot, aren’t you? You’re the poorest in the whole League! Man fastest in the world! You’re Fla … “, says Captain Boomerang while recording a video on the phone, a second before Flash punch him at super speed.
The hilarious sequence that opens the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay trailer provides a pretty clear idea of the crazy atmospheres we will be able to breathe in the game in which, at the command of four criminals under the orders of Amanda Waller – the aforementioned Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, Deadshot and King Shark – we will have the task of eliminating none other than the Justice League, whose components have been corrupted by Brainiac.
The huge metal tentacles connected to the enemy’s titanic ship coming from space mark its unquestionable dominion over the city, which stands out before our eyes like a boundless sandbox in which to vent the anger against the synthetic minions of the Interactive Brain, from the most common ones to the toughest ones, up to the various Flashes, Green Lantern, Superman and the same Brainiac.
Is anyone missing? Soon protagonist of a game dedicated to her, announced during The Game Awards 2021, Wonder Woman will be on our side: the powerful Amazon is evidently immune to mind control and will fight against her former companions in an attempt to make them come to their senses, as seen in DC FanDome 2021 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer.
But let’s go back to the gameplay, which immediately shows all its verticality putting us in command of the four protagonists and giving life to spectacular fights on the roofs of the buildings of Metropolis. Harley Quinn can reach them by hooking on to old flying gadgets of Batman, as King Shark furiously climbs the facades of buildings to scale them within seconds.
Deadshot acts as one of the two “ranged” characters in the game, he can rise into the air thanks to a jetpack and target his enemies using his large and devastating arsenal, while Captain Boomerang moves very fast thanks to short flashes of super speed and launches his own boomerang against opponents to hit them from a distance.
The sequence in which Deadshot points Flash in the crosshairs of a sniper rifle, fires without hitting him and finds him next to him asking “Did you get it?” confirm thehumor of the tie-in by Rocksteady Studios, which will exploit all the characters with great competence but will have no problem making fun of them, in particular of course the members of the Suicide Squad.
Then there is room for the in the movie ability that we will probably be able to unlock during the campaign, with Deadshot reaching a great height and shooting at enemies below him, King Shark throwing himself from a building generating a shockwave upon landing, Captain Boomerang who, uh, launches boomerangs and Harley Quinn who reaches a large enemy with the grappling hook and plants a grenade in his mouth.
The clashes that follow are a real celebration of dynamism and spectacularity, with the four protagonists using their gadgets to quickly jump from one part of the scenario to the other and defeat the soldiers of Brainiac: the flow represented on the screen is to say the least. not very exciting and makes you want to play. After that, however, we will have to deal with the boss fight and the Flash won’t be defeated that easily.
In the trailer we see the super-fast superhero running around the Suicide Squad creating a real tornado, and then confront his traditional nemesis, Captain Boomerang, after having accumulated a core of kinetic energy in his hands: the launch position is halfway between a Hadoken and a Kamehameha. Who will win?
Impressions
In all likelihood, the one shown at The Game Awards 2021 is only the first of a series of events in which the authors of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will show us the game in action, focusing each time on a different boss: this time it is Flash’s turn, next time we’ll probably see Green Lantern and then Superman, unless some other unannounced characters are added to the group.
After all, some hypotheses point to Lex Luthor, while at DC FanDome 2021 we saw the Penguin: it is possible that the Suicide Squad is sent by Amanda Keller to take possession of the boundless arsenal of Cobblepot to have the necessary resources to face the demanding mission in that of Metropolis, but at this point it is only theories.
Moving on to the concrete elements, what we saw in the gameplay trailer was enough to excite us. In fact, in the game we find the freeflow from Batman: Arkham in the moves of Harley Quinn, a reference to the classic The Incredible Hulk in the devastating mobility of King Shark, the speed and agility of the Captain Boomerang repertoire and finally an abundance of shooter mechanics with Deadshot.
If to this spectacular mix, certainly capable of giving life to frenetic and fun clashes, we add the ability of Rocksteady Studios to tell extraordinary stories set in the DC universe, in this case with an abundant dose of unprecedented irony (which in Batman does not it really would have been possible to insert), the result is undoubtedly one of the most interesting titles coming in 2022. exit official?
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets more interesting each time it’s shown, and the gameplay trailer seen at The Game Awards 2021 paints the picture of a truly exciting sandbox-style action game, packed with highly spectacular sequences, with a system multifaceted and diverse combat depending on the character, as well as brilliant writing that adds a lot of insane humor to the experience. The mix seems perfect to us, waiting for more details.