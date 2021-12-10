Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is shown in the first gameplay trailer

The wait has finally come to an end and at The Game Awards 2021 a brand new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League entirely dedicated to gameplay.

Unfortunately, the video in question does not show the interface of the new game from the creators of Batman Arkham, but it allows us to understand what it will be like to play the role of the crazy members of the suicide squad which also includes Harley Quinn and King Shark. As you can see from the trailer, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is basically one shooter with third person view in which, however, it is also possible to face the enemy with the help of melee weapons (or violent attacks with bare hands, in the case of the monumental blue shark). Each character is also equipped with unique skills and, for example, Harle Quinn can spin thanks to the use of a sort of grappling hook, while Deadshot can fly due to the presence of a jet-pack in its equipment. Although then Flash is present in the movie and we can guess that the sequences shown are related to the beginning of his boss fight, the clash with the hero DC Comics is not part of the trailer. The final part of the video then confirms the arrival of the game in the course of 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

