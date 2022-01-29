Suicide Squad spin-off, is James Gunn working on the coast?

Just a few days ago James Gunn revealed that he was working on a new Suicide Squad spin-off, specifying, however, that he could not give any other information about it. So let’s try to find out together what could be the subject of this new TV series currently in production.

We have known for some time now that Warner Bros wants to create with the DCEU a real extended franchise on the model of the MCU, linking together various television shows and films directed to the cinema. As Gunn revealed, the upcoming series on HBO Max would have sprung from The Suicide Squad in some way, but would take a totally different tonal approach to Peacemaker. It will not therefore be a comedy.

First, let’s consider the list of characters who are survived the events of The Suicide Squad: In addition to Peacemaker, we have Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Robert DuBois / Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Cleo Cazo / Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone and Steve Agee) and Weasel (Sean Gunn). The spin-off in question, however, could also be a prequel, and therefore tell the story of one of the characters who lost their life during the DC film. In this sense, the most popular seems to be Abner Krill / Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian).

Many think that the show could bring together various characters from The Suicide Squad, and fans of the frachise are somehow hoping for a launch of the Six Secrets. At the moment, there’s no way to know exactly what The Suicide Squad’s second spin-off might be. But given the success of Peacemaker, we are confident that James Gunn will be able to create something quite spectacular. What do you think about it?