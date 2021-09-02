Suicide Squad: the kiss between Will Smith and Margot Robbie in the Ayer Cut (PHOTO)

The Ayer Cut featured a kiss between Deadshot (Will Smith) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), which was then cut in the version of Suicide Squad released in theaters in 2016.

Fans of Suicide Squad, the 2016 film directed by David Ayer, have no intention of giving up and continue to rally online to support the movement #ReleaseTheAyerCut. With the hashtag came revelations about ideas, footage and materials from the film’s original script, including a photo of Deadshot (Will Smith) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) kissing. The image, as expected, immediately went viral on the web. In front of the photo, there are those who have expressed their disappointment and those who have appreciated. “I need this!“wrote one user in response to another, adding”It seems like any part of this movie was a good thing“Many comic readers have pointed out that the two characters have” met “several times on the pages of DC Comics. Ultimately, the 2016 Suicide Squad theatrical cut sees the couple act more as friends than romantic partners.

Prior to the release of The Suicide Squad, the new film directed by James Gun, Ayer said: “I put my life into Suicide Squad. I have done something extraordinary. My cut is an intricate and emotional journey with some bad people being discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. And my cut isn’t the 10-week director’s cut, it’s a fully mature Lee Smith montage that is based on John Gilroy’s incredible work. That’s all the brilliant Steven Price score. It has traditional character arcs, amazing interpretations, solid third act resolution. Few have seen it“.

After Warner Bros. gave the green light for the Snyder Cut, the original version of Justice League signed by Zack Snyder, many DC fans hoped that the studio would give the same treatment to Ayer’s film. Warner, however, has made it clear several times that they will not release the longer version of the 2016 film. “We will not develop Suicide Squad’s David Ayer cut“Ann Sarnoff, president and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, told Variety in March.