Suicide Squad, why did Ryan Gosling turn down the role of Joker?

How many Joker have we seen it on the big screen? From Jack Nicholson to Joaquin Phoenix, obviously passing through Jared Leto and Heath Ledger, the famous Batman villain has enjoyed the interpretations of actors beloved by the general public. Not everyone knows, however, that Ryan Gosling could also have been part of the list.

Let’s go back a few years, straight to the early stages of Suicide Squad production: the casting of David Ayer’s film had in fact also to deal with the choice of the actor who would lend the face to a Joker who, although not having an important minute, would have been very important for the promotion of the film.

The choice, as we know, fell on a Jared Leto that a few years later would receive more criticism than compliments for his performance: initially, however, the producers had decided to focus on the star of La La Land and Drive to bring this new version of Batman’s nemesis to life. What was the reason for the change of course, then?

The decision is to be attributed to Gosling himself: the actor, in fact, was not convinced he wanted to sign an agreement that tied him to the production for more than a movie, so the thing ended up falling on deaf ears. Right or wrong decision? To you the arduous sentence! In the meantime, Joker himself appeared in some photos of the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut.