Suicide Squad: Will Smith confirms his possible return as Deadshot

Posted on
Will Smith, speaking to GQ, confirmed that his Deadshot could return in an upcoming Suicide Squad movie.

Despite the Deadshot from Will Smith not seen in The Suicide Squad, the actor confirmed that his character still exists in the DC cinematic universe and could potentially return in an upcoming feature film.

Here are Will Smith’s words to GQ about his possible return as Deadshot in Suicide Squad:

When work began on the set of the new film, I was working on something else and they were ready to shoot, so it was a problem with the times that didn’t cross. Then Deadshot was left out of the new suicide squad, right? With the fact that Idris Elba made a different character from mine I could come back.

So everything remains open, we only have to understand if and when a new film on the Suicide Squad will be made, and if eventually James Gunn will still be present as director. Recall that Will Smith participated in the Suicide Squad feature film shot by David Ayer and released in 2016.

While the second film on the suicide squad came out last August, bringing in several new names and characters, confirming however compared to the first film Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Jay Courtney.


