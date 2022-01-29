Sully was almost the protagonist of a game

When Nathan Drake’s story arc came to a natural conclusion at the end of Uncharted 4, the Naughty Dog development team wondered what they could do with the next game. Initially the plan was to dedicate a whole game on the figure of Sullybut in the end they have the team opted for Chloe as the protagonist of the stand alone expansion Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Once completed Uncharted 4Naughty Dog’s plans were those of create a following. Nathan Drake would not have been suitable in that sense, since his story arc ended with the fourth, so there was a need for a new protagonist.

As explained by director Shaun Escayg a GQ Magazinethey tried to make Sully the main character of a new chapter of Uncharted, but when they tried to separate him from Nathan they realized that he would not be suitable to be the absolute protagonist, unlike Chloe:

I have grown fond of Chloe, because she has always been such an intriguing character. So self-centered, so selfish. You just wanted to know what makes a person like that. And then when we make her partner with Nadine – a thief and a mercenary – disaster manifests in your mind and you say “Oh my God, this is going to cause a huge conflict.”

Currently we do not know what the future of the saga will be, but in our editorial we tried to hypothesize the possible legends that could be the setting for the new chapter of the franchise.

Let’s not forget that in a few weeks the franchise of Uncharted will see its film adaptation land in the cinema. Behind the camera of the film in question we find Ruben Fleischer, director of films like Venom And Zombieland.

In addition to Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Sophia Taylor Ali, who will respectively play Nathan Drake, Victor Sullivan and Chloe Frazer, the cast also sees Antonio Banderas involved in the role of the villain of the film. The theatrical release of the film was scheduled for March 5, 2021but due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers have been forced to postpone it before8 October 2021 and then toFebruary 18, 2022.