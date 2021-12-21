Sultan Dubai will have to pay 635 million euros to his wife for divorce – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – LONDON, DEC 21 – Record-breaking beating before British justice in the divorce lawsuit filed against Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 72, very wealthy Sultan of Dubai, by his ex-wife: Princess Haya, sister of the King of Jordan . A London judge today quantified the sum that the sheikh will have to pay to Haya and for the maintenance of her two minor children at 550 million pounds, about 635 million euros. The spouse had fled adventurously with the children from the United Arab Emirates to London in 2019 (where she has lived in a luxury residence since then), saying she was “terrified” by her husband. Husband in the meantime also denounced in the United Kingdom for the treatment inflicted on an eldest daughter, who is in fact held prisoner in Dubai.



The previous record divorce sanctioned by a British court involved a Russian oligarch, forced to pay his ex-wife Tatiana Akhmedova around 450 million pounds in 2016. (HANDLE).

