Sultan turns his selfies into NFT

One student in Indonesia did fortune transforming a selfie collection in token-non-fungible (NFT) because he thought it “would be fun”. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are gods digital certificates of authenticity representing a new frontier for art. Through the blockchain, that is a digital register of data that cannot be changed, they establish theuniqueness and the ownership of an online work, in itself reproducible by all and indefinitely. AND Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali has become millionaire thanks to this new frontier.

The NFT market is growing (in the third quarter of 2021 it was already worth 10.7 billion dollars) and it seems guarantee to artists earnings more stable than in the past. Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali, who studies computer science, he almost snapped 1,000 photos of himself sitting in front of his computer for a period of four years, before turning them into NFTs, unique digital objects that are bought, sold and stored on a blockchain.

The 22-year-old originally put a price tag on each of his solo photos 0.00001 ETH (About $ 3), but soon on value has skyrocketed after attracting thebeware of cryptocurrency traders high-risk, with the individual images it now sells for over 10 thousand dollars.

The next day, he tweeted: “I can’t believe people actually bought my NFT photo, I have some already sold 35 in one day“.

That same day he sold more than 200 of his NFT selfies, with hundreds more collected by traders in the following days on the OpenSea platform. “I thought it would be funny if one of the collectors collected my faceSaid Ghozali.

“I would not have never thought that someone would have wanted to buy the selfies, which is why I only valued them at 3 dollars ». But now his selfies are being sold for up to 4 ETH ($ 12,500) each, with the entire collection, named Ghozali Everyday, which is now worth around 374 ETH, or 1.2 million dollars.

In the meantime, the tax authorities have already contacted him to pay the taxes on his fortune, but he confessed: «Again I didn’t say anything to my parents. I don’t think they will understand quickly how did I make all this money “

