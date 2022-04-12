Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress, the original names of the babies of Amara la Negra

Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress De Los Santos, are the original names of the twins of Amara la Negra.

The Dominican singer, who became a mother on March 23, revealed the names of their offspring on Instagram. In the publication, she did not show the faces of the babies.

amara has received hundreds of comments for the peculiarity of the names and decided to publish the meaning of these:

Majesty: Greatness, superiority and authority over others.

High King: High, elevated and noble quality, especially when it comes to feelings, intentions, etc.

It was until a few days ago Amara decided to introduce the father of her daughters who was a mystery since she learned of her pregnancy.

Allan Mueses, a Dominican man who participated with her in the reality show “Love hip hop” and who according to his social networks is an expert in real estate, it was even with him that the singer started in that sector.

Even the artist had said that “she woke up pregnant like the Virgin Mary.”

The interpreter of “Ay” published a photograph embraced with the father of her girls on the Instagram account of the babies who are not yet born. “I present to you our mommy Amara la Negra and our daddy Allan Mueses,” says the publication.