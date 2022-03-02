Summary America vs Gallos (1-1) | Solari trembles; they tied at 95′

Enrique Martinez Villar

Azteca Stadium, Mexico City / 01.03.2022 23:19:06





America forgot to win at homesince October 2021 he has not done so and against Gallos it was the ideal opportunity, but Santiago Solari and his team were the same as alwaysa team without ideas and about the end Roosters with a revised penalty in the VAR tied them 1-1 and exacerbated the crisis.

The Eagles showed the same poor level that they have exhibited throughout the season, but it was almost enough for them against some Roosters who did not know how to take advantage when they had an extra man due to the expulsion of Alejandro Zendejas in the first half.

The cream-blue night seemed like it would be the ideal one to forget all the bad step, to reconnect with his fans because the results are not optimal and the goal by Bruno Valdez at 5 minutes ignited the Americanist illusion.

The Paraguayan goal He was celebrated in style for the advantage and for putting him in the club’s history as the highest-scoring defender over Alfredo Tena. He celebrated with the entire squad, although curiously overlooked Santiago Solari.

after the goal, the players of América and their coach were in charge of killing the azulcrema illusion to see his team superior to the rival for the first time, as they returned to the poor level they have shown in this Clausura 2022.

America forgot arrivalsgave Gallos the spotlight and stopped having clear chances, backed out as “small team” and it is that after the goal they only had one chance that was well rejected by Aguerre and from there it did not happen anymore.

Roosters looked more for the goal than America who forgot his greatness and now plays with fear and conformism, that is why Querétaro found a fair prize with the Penalty that was marked in compensation time for a kick by Luis Fuentes that Ángel Sepúlveda converted at 95′.

If there is a victory for Santos against Pumas this double day, the Águilas will be the last general place of the Clausura 2022something that has not been experienced since the time of Michel Bauer as a director and that will hardly be overlooked in Coapa without some heads rolling.

​