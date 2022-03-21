Summary America vs. Toluca (3-0). goals

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 03.20.2022 18:57:45





America seems to recover its memory, it doesn’t matter that it is an interim with Fernando Ortiz, the Eagles flew again with a good first half that reminded us of the best times of this team and with a resounding 3-0 they obtained their second victory of the tournament.

The first half of those from Coapa was exceptional accompanied by a lousy game from Toluca who with Ignacio Ambriz did not find the course in the last duels.

Fortune was also part of the good game for América, because in the seven minutes that opened the scoring, Roger Martínez’s goal should not have counted for an offside but neither the whistle nor the VAR marked it.

The Azteca vibrated again as it did not do long ago. The second goal was a sign that this America regains confidence, Diego Valdés with a great goal from a free kick increased the advantage when only 15 minutes had gone by.

The score was 2-0 and with 75 minutes to play, they believed that América would return to those magical Sunday afternoons where they overwhelmed whoever was in front of them and then Alejandro Zendejas put the third in front of the Devils.

Ambriz only had to make changes in the first half that helped to accommodate the Devils, but only to not receive another goal, because Memo Ochoa could not even play and Toluca would not even have approached the azulcrema goal.

This victory gives America confidence that they will take advantage of the FIFA Date to play two friendly matches against Tigres and Rayados in the United States and the hand of Fernando Ortiz can begin to be more noticeable.

The Eagles still have the hope of qualifying for the Repechage, although they need more victories to enter and fight for the opportunity to enter the Playoffs.