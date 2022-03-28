Summary and winners of the Oscar Awards 2022: this was the ceremony

“The Power of the Dog” director Jane Campion is now an Oscar winner.

Campion won the award for best director, becoming the third woman to win the accolade.

The first was Kathryn Bigelow, who won for “Hurt Locker” and “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao won last year.

In February, Campion made history when she became the first woman to be nominated twice in the category.

His first nomination was for the 1993 film “The Piano.” That same year, he won an Oscar for best screenplay for the same film.

When Campion earned her first nomination, she was only the second woman nominated in the category. The first was Lina Wertmüller, nominated for “Seven Beauties” in 1976.

In recent years, women have been better represented in that category. Two female directors, Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) and eventual winner Zhao, were nominated in the category in the same year for the first time.

Campion was the favorite to take home the award tonight.

His fellow nominees were Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”) and Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”).

Spielberg previously beat Campion in this category in 1994 with his win for “Schindler’s List.”