Summary Atletico San Luis vs. Puebla (2-1). goals

the amazing Puebla ended up being defeated in the most unexpected moment of Clausura 2022 after the Athletic San Luis finished undefeated Nicholas Larcamon and his players 2-1 in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium thanks to a goal from Juan Sanabria and a great goal from Efraín Orona.

Puebla arrived in San Luis as the favorite, was even shaping up to be back in the general leadership even if Pachuca had beaten Toluca. However, the Fringe offense failed against a team that bet on a play in the final minutes and it paid off. Namely, everything that clubs like América or Rayados could not do, the potosino team achieved.

It all started for the potosinos thanks to an excellent play that was woven before the end of the first half, which included a wall that ended with a filtered pass for John Sanabria that in the area and in front of Anthony Silva for 1-0.

The final minutes were frantic at the Alfonso Lastras, because San Luis had managed to generate scoring options. One of them was from the forward Andrés Vombergar, who had a heads up. The striker thought that he could easily beat Silva, but instead of attempting a powerful shot he opted only for a shot at the goalkeeper.

Then came the rain of arrivals from Puebla, they began to press and made a figure out of Marcelo Barovero. Until they finally found the Martin Barragan goal who had come on as a substitute for 1-1 in compensation time.

But nobody counted on a play by San Luis that ended all the reaction of the ‘Larcaboys’. That was how he found a corner kick that was finished off in an extraordinary way by Ephraim Orona for the 2-1 that ended with a brave Franja who died in the fight, but lacked a dose of luck at the end.

Puebla He finished Day 10 with only 21 points thanks to the six wins and three draws he had previously achieved. While Saint Louis got gold Thanks to this victory, he reached 10 points and for now he has risen in the general classification to 13th place.

