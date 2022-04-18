Summary Barcelona vs Cadiz (0-1). Goal.

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.18.2022 16:00:31





That perfect ending full of victories that I dreamed of Xavi Hernandez collapsed after the Barcelona lost 1-0 against Cadiz at the Camp Nou and this result extinguished that minimum hope that the blaugranas had to try to reach the real Madriddominator of LaLiga with 75 points.

the box of Xavi remains at 60 units, the same as the Seville, but with one more game. And although mathematically they have a chance, reaching Madrid looks almost impossible.

The fateful goal of Cádiz

A pumped pass from outside the area that ended up pushing Nephew head but Ter Stegen managed to reject and the ball was alive for a second shot by Lucas Pérez. Thus came the goal that defined the result.

Dembele generated some chances, but Cádiz’s defense knew how to dodge them well. Even. Jeremiah Ledesma He showed off with a save to a shot from the Frenchman.

Cádiz forgave what could have been the Blaugrana annihilation with 2-0. Álex Fernández, the captain, received the ball from Alejo with a clear scoring opportunity, however, the forcefulness failed him and he was unable to place the ball on the left post of Ter Stegeny went to one side of the goal.

In the final stretch of the match, Cadiz he closed his defensive line with five elements thanks to the changes of Santiago Arzamendia and Víctor Chust, while Xavi responded with Adama Traoré and Luuk de Jong.

However, Ledesma stopped everything, not just Dembelealso an attempt by Eric García to send a corner kick that was not well used by Barca.

A) Yes, Barcelona did not add anything in this J32 and remains in second position beating Seville for the results between the two.