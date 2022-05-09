Summary Chivas vs. Pumas (4-1). goals

The Chivas they said “present” in the Quarterfinals of Clausura 2022, Now they will face Atlas in the Classic Tapatíoafter beat the Pumas 4-1 in the duel of Repechageplayed this Sunday at the Akron Stadium.

With Richard Chain as interim DT, the team from Guadalajara is that he does not believe in anyone, because added his fifth victory since the former Chivas player took the reins, and now he is going for everything for the title of the Closure 2022.

It was a great frame. Chivas was partying, they turned 116 this Sunday, same day as birthday Fernando Beltran, who scored a great goal to give the victory to the Sacred Flock.

Pumas arrived emotionally beaten for losing the Final of the Concachampions with the Seattle Soundershe also showed up tired to Guadalajara and still they fought, but it was not enough for them.

The duel was even in every way, even in injuries, as both teams were forced to make changes, for ChivasJesus Ricardo Angle and by Cougars, Diogo de Oliveiraboth strong.

Knowing that it was a direct elimination duel, there was good football on Akron’s pitch and Chivas quickly went to the front since at minute 12, Cristian Calderón made it 1-0 by taking advantage of a communication error between the defender, Santiago Trigos, and the goalkeeper, Alfredo Talaverathis was taken advantage of by “Chicote”, who won the ball from them and sent it to save.

The Pumas barely settled on the field and those from UNAM tied the score. It was Diogo, who now took advantage of a mistake by the rojiblanca defense, won the position over Jesús Orozco and against Miguel Jiménez he didn’t miss out and made it 1-1.

Those from UNAM had another at 23′. Ricardo Galindo he put a ball into the area that he could not score Juan Ignacio Dinenno.

Later came the injury of “Canelo” Angulo. A ball into the area, Talavera came out, who first deflected the ball and came into contact with the Chivas player, who bent his left ankle. The face was pained and he left the change and ended up in the locker room carried on a stretcher.

The next injured was Diogo, also from the ankle, and he left the pitch. In the final part of the first half, Talavera saved Pumas twice, first with a shot from Calderón and then Roberto Alvarado.

Already in the second half, Alvarado made a good play in the arealeft it in Vega and Talavera saved at 49′.

At 51′ it was 2-1 for Guadalajara. Beltrán culminated a great play in which Vega gave him a “taquito”, the “Nene” defined and celebrated with the stands. A gem of a goal.

The match continued and Pumas tried, having a clear one at 85′ with a Dinenno header that went wide.

On the next play, Chivas made the third of the night. It was José Juan Macías, who received from Pavel Pérez, and the attacker did not fail inside the area to make it 3-1 at 86′.

The icing on the cake came at 90, when Vega, recently renewed, made it 4-1 final by scoring thanks to a long ball in which he controlled and beat Talavera to leave definitive figures.

Once again Chivas won and the fans liked it, Now comes the Clausura 2022 Liguilla.

