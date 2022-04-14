Summary Chivas vs Rayados (1-3). goals

The Chivas they are increasingly clinging to being out of the Clausura 2022 Repechage and now they did not take advantage of the pending duel of Day 12 to approach the 12 best of the tournament at fall 3-1 with the Rayados de Monterrey, which is already fourth place.

In a heated duel, and not so much because of what happened on the field, but off it with the red and white fans angry at the team’s passing, noted his dissatisfaction with the “Leaño Outside” and also with the homophobic cry that caused the duel to stop for a few moments.

People are not happy, having the Guadalajara far from the top positions It already hurts and he made it known this Wednesday night.

Chivas He needed to win if he wanted to aspire to the Repechage with peace of mind, and that is why the importance of the duel in which Víctor Vucetich put a tactical review of Guadalajara and took the win.

The match started very slowly and after 19 minutes with nothing to tell, the first danger came. Jesus Gallardo stood in front of the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez, and the element of the visiting team shot the humanity of the “Wacho”

The first part continued and at 36′, Christian Calderon received a lack of Celso Ortiz, a stomp that was marked as a penalty. He took the ball Angel Zaldivar who at 39′ scored to make it 1-0 for Chivas.

This seemed to give a lot of life to the Guadalajara until before the break, Gallant He vindicated himself and made it 1-1 at 45′ with an accurate header from a corner kick. So the two teams went to the locker room. Starting the second half Jiménez took the goal from Vincent Janssen at 54‘ with another good bilge.

The scratched they went up on the scoreboard at 58′ when sebastian vegas He scored a great goal to cap off a great play. Ponchito Gonzalez leave it to Janssenthe Dutchman put it to Maxi Mezawho opened the Chilean defender who did not think about it and with a good shot made it 2-1.

10 minutes passed and scratched He hit again, but now it was with a fatal injury when Ponchito made the final 3-1 with an error by the goalkeeper, Jiménez, who misfielded the ball and ended up getting into it.

This overheated the fans of Chivas whatThey asked, again, for the departure of the coach, Marcelo Michel Leaño.

It was when the homophobic cries arrived, the first well made up by the local sound but then everything was chaos, until the referee, Diego Montano stopped the match. This made the followers more angry who did not stop shoutingand they could do nothing to avoid the red and white defeat.

​