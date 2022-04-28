Summary | Cougars vs. Seattle (2-2) | End of First Leg Concachampions

What it cost them 75 minutes to build between a repeated penalty, Alan Mozo’s injury and a double by Juan Ignacio Dinenno, everything went to waste for Pumas about closing the Concachampions First Leg Final because Seattle Sounders tied them 2-2 with a pair of penalties called by the VAR on the field of the University Olympic.

What seemed like a magical night in the temple of the auriazules was extinguished in the added time, punctually at 96′, when Nicolás Lodeiro converted his second goal from the spotmade fun of Alfredo Talavera and left the next confrontation in Seattle very hot, where we will meet the new king of Concacaf.

This was the Pumas 2-2 Seattle of Concacaf

The Pumas had missed a penalty after a controversial move just after 37 minutes, one of those that the referees have to mark with the regulations in hand and all for one foul on Dinenno that everyone in Seattle claimed.

The striker had failed in the first instance by putting the ball at medium height and the goalkeeper Stefan Frei had saved; the referee Iván Barton reviewed the VAR screen and repeated it. The second time the Comandante that everyone knows appeared and this time he succeeded in deceiving Frei for the 1-0.

Mozo’s injury and the double

At the beginning of the second half came one of those plays that no one wants to see. In the fight for the ball, Alan Mozo collided with a rival defender and his knee was injured to such a degree that he was immediately replaced by Jesús Rivas, waiting to do studies to find out how serious the injury is.

Curiously, from the feet of Rivas came the center of Dinenno’s second goal at 48 minutes, which gave peace of mind on the varsity bench. The header excited all the fans who felt a more comfortable score to play the Vuelta in Seattle on May 4.

And if anyone was missing from the big college night it was Alfred Talavera. The goalkeeper showed off with a great save after 50 minutes after a center by Raúl Rauidíaz that was finished off by Jordan Morris in what seemed like a sung goal.

Nevertheless, not everything could be joy in CU because a came unnecessary penalty against Pumas courtesy of Sebastián Saucedo. The midfielder had entered as a substitute and in a sweep he committed a hand that was decreed by the referee. And to be sure, he even reviewed the play in the VAR.

Nicolás Lodeiro hit the goal for 2-1 that woke up the MLS club. Lodeiro himself was responsible for collecting the second penalty that left the final 2-2which now forces Pumas to win in the United States or else they will be able to say goodbye to the international cup that they have not won for 32 years.

