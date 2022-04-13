Summary Cruz Azul vs Pumas (0-0)

Songs, lamentations and laughter… the Azteca Stadium had one of its best stages of 2022. Blue Cross received to Cougars with a plethoric World Cup Colossus for the Second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Semifinal. The 2-1 against did not weigh on the celestial, but the lack of forcefulness of some footballers of the Machine did.

It was only a question of a goal, Pumas endured, he made his game and even generated. In the end, they got their reward with a scoreless draw and the global 2-1 that catapulted them to the Final of the Concachampions which they had not reached since 2005.

Cougars made his first call with a gunshot Higor Meritao that put the feline fans on their feet, but the ball did not have the best direction and went to the side of the goal of Sebastian Jurado.

The dominance belonged to the visit, but the Machine leaned forward and an offensive play appeared that Ignatius Rivero could not sign. The ball passed in front of Alfredo Talavera.

One more of the cats. Diogo de Oliveira received a filtered pass from midfield, the ball was left behind by Adrian Aldrete. Diogo received and shot at the right post by Jurado, who leaned back and gave a critical sky-blue supporter the save to save the team from him.

THE CELESTIAL GOAL THAT WASN’T

Days ago, Ivan Morales He pointed out that he continues with his adaptation process, but he needs more minutes. Tonight, John Reynoso gave him ownership.

Uriel Antunain one of those plays of sacrifice and perfection, he stole the ball in midfield under the gaze of Leo López and he led her almost to the edge of the area where he chose to serve his Chilean partner who arrived in the best position, without a mark or trouble or discomfort. However, his fatal shot drowned out the sky-blue fans’ cry of goal.

A lot of extra time in the Azteca

The intensity in the field moved to the stands, where it began a battle of chants in an Aztec almost full. Give it, give it, give it Cruz Azul! On one hand and the Goya on the other.

Santiago Giménez and Christian Tabó They went in for the two weakest men: Morales and Baca. Santi became that revulsive, that role that was entrusted to him over the weekend before the change in strategy of Reynoso.

He did, the juvenile came on as a substitute and immediately put pressure on the feline defense. A play that almost ended in a goal and a minute later caused the expulsion of Arturo “Palermo” Ortizbecause the auriazul committed a foul near the area.

The pressure of the Machine had to be weakened somehow. Andres Lillini send to Jerome Rodriguez for a defensive close, like this, little by little they recovered a little offensively, but without being concrete.

In an attack play, Pumas sold an alleged foul by Adrián Aldrete on Diogo De Oliveira. Yes ok mario escobar scored the penalty in favour, the VAR He called him and after seeing the repetition, the Guatemalan whistler decided to retract the decision.

The Azteca boiled with the sky-blue plays that they could not connect, one more move from Reynoso and Rómulo Otero entered for the all for all. Nothing worked after eight minutes of compensation, Cruz Azul could not score the only goal he needed and Pumas silenced Azteca.