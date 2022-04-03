summary, goal by Pedri incidents of the match for the Santander League

TODAY the Camp Nou will host Barcelona’s match against Sevilla in a duel corresponding to matchday 30 of LaLiga. The azulgranas are going for the three points against a direct rival, since if they win, they will take second place by adding 57 points, although they will clearly continue to be far from the leading Real Madrid who beat Celta de Vigo this Saturday.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: 1-0 summary goal incidents by the Santander League Barcelona won 1-0 against Sevilla with a goal from Pedri 92′ Augustinsson had the draw but Ter Stegen saved his goal. 86′ Yellow card for Piqué (B) 85′ Yellow Cards for Tecatito and Montiel (S) 80′ Aubameyang left, Depay entered (B) 71′ Oh my God! Tremendous goal by Pedri from the edge of the area. 70′ Martial finished off but Ter Stegen saves. 68′ Piqué’s header that hits the crossbar. 68′ Pirqué’s shot, but Bounou saves. 61′ Busquets (B) receives a yellow card. 50′ Pedri (B) was escaping but Diego Carlos stopped him. 46′ Ocampos had the first goal for Sevilla. Saved Ter Stegen. The complement is played. End of the first half at the Camp Nou. Seville is saved again 45′ Aubameyang finishes off and Bounou pulls out the miraculous hand. 43′ Koundé saves his goal after Dembelé’s center. 39 & # 39; Torres took the shot after the center of Alves. Bounou cut short. 33′ Martial takes the shot but collides with Busquets. 21′ Alba finished off in the area. Ball went high. 11′ De Jong (B) heads in after Dembelé’s cross. Deflected. 7 ‘Fierrazo de Torres (B) that passes near the goal of Bounou. 3 Hand of Ocampos close to the Sevilla area. Free kick was from Alves. Gavi warms up after Sergio Busquets (B) fell to the ground. The match starts at the Camp Nou. Barcelona 0-0 Seville. Real Madrid attentive to this match Seville and Barcelona are the closest pursuers of the leader Real Madrid. The Sevillians are 12 points behind the ‘merengues’, with one game in hand. While the Barça cast is 15 units behind the leader, but with two pending games to play. the last showdown Barcelona and Sevilla played for the last time on December 21, 2021. At the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium, they tied 1-1 for LaLiga. Seville confirmed alignments Seville forms like this: Bono: Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Rekik: Gudelj, Jordán, Rakitic, Lamela, Ocampos, Martial Barcelona confirmed alignments Barcelona will train today with: Ter Stegen: Alves, Araujo, Piqué, Alba: De Jong, Busquets, Pedri: Dembelé, Aubameyang, Torres Barcelona collects food Barcelona launched a campaign for today’s attendees at the Camp Nou, so that they can provide baby food for refugee families from Ukraine in Catalonia. Sevilla would form with: Bono: Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Autustinson: Rakitic, Gudelj, Jordán: Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Tecatito Barcelona would form today with: Ter Stegen: Alves, Araujo, Piqué, Alba: De Jong, Busquets, Pedri: Dembelé, Aubameyang, Torres Club Sevilla is second in the League table with 57 points. They have 15 games without losing. Barcelona is fourth in the League with 54 points and five consecutive victories, the most notorious being the 4-0 against Real Madrid in the classic. If he wins today, he gets into second place. Sevilla made public the squad list of 23 players that will face Barcelona with Rakitic at the helm. Barcelona made its squad list official for the match against Sevilla. Barcelona – Seville LIVE Barcelona vs Sevilla will face each other today, Sunday, April 3, for the date 30 of the Santander League from the Camp Nou stadium

To this encounter, the culés arrive motivated by the last match won. Let us remember that before the break they thrashed the meringues 4-0 in the white house, while Julen Lopetegui’s men come from three dates without being able to win.

In the match preview, Xavi pointed out that they have not lowered their guard and are ready to add another three points. “The Bernabéu thing was only after points and we can’t relax. Sevilla are a good team, it’s another final for us and we need the support of our fans. I hope there will be a great atmosphere in the stadium tomorrow”.

In addition, the ex-football player and Barça idol specified. “With this game model we get a lot of performance out of it. I think he has time left at the highest level. Frenkie (De Jong) or Nico can play in his position, but Busi is irreplaceable. He is fundamental to the idea that we want to capture.”

Schedule of the match between Barcelona and Seville

The match is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. in Peru and 9:00 p.m. in Spain. Here we leave you the most important schedules of each country.

Argentina: 4:00 p.m.

Chile: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Brazil: 4:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 1:00 p.m.

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Mexico: 1:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Barcelona vs Sevilla channel and where to watch live

For Peru and the rest of the continent, it will be broadcast live and direct by the DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Go signal. On the internet you can also watch it completely free through the Futbol Libre TV signal.

Barcelona vs Sevilla likely lineup

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Araujo, Hammered, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong; Dembele, Ferran, Aubameyang.

Seville: Bono or Dmitrovic; Jesus Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Rekik; Gudelj, Joan Jordan; Ocampos, Rakitic, Martial; En-Nesyri.

How to watch DirecTV live?