Sports

summary, goal by Pedri incidents of the match for the Santander League

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 4 minutes read

TODAY the Camp Nou will host Barcelona’s match against Sevilla in a duel corresponding to matchday 30 of LaLiga. The azulgranas are going for the three points against a direct rival, since if they win, they will take second place by adding 57 points, although they will clearly continue to be far from the leading Real Madrid who beat Celta de Vigo this Saturday.

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Louis Van Gaal announces that he suffers from an aggressive form of prostate cancer

2 mins ago

Dibu Martínez justifies his reaction after learning that they will share a group with Mexico in Qatar 2022

13 mins ago

PSG would give the captain’s armband to Mbappé to renew his contract

24 mins ago

Ignacio Ambriz takes a breather after the victory against Puebla

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button