Summary Leon vs Seattle (1-1 | AGGREGATE 1-4) | Ridicule of the Fiera

They had the mission of reversing a difference of three goals from the First Leg looking for a comeback like Pumasbut that is not given to Lionis not in their DNA and internationalization will continue to be a pending issue because once again they were eliminated in the Concachampions and they didn’t even put their hands against the Seattle Sounderswho they couldn’t even beat in the Vuelta.

Seeking to be inspired by what they saw in Ciudad Universitaria the night before when the Pumas reversed the 0-3 against the New England Revolution to get to the Semifinals, the Fiera never had that mystique or minimal emotion towards its stands to dream of the miracle. The return ended 1-1 and that because the Guanajuatenses scored in added time, after being down with a penalty in the first half.

The emeralds turned tonight second Mexican team to be eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League and it is that the three goals with which he arrived at the Vuelta game were a slab. With a defensive game and looking to offend through counterattacks, the MLS team handcuffed the Liga MX team and sealed their ticket to the Semifinals with a 4-1 on aggregate.

Those led by Ariel Holan, who reportedly put his resignation on the board of directors last week, suffered from the ills they have been showing in the last two weeks. A team without power on offense and that gives many facilities to the defense.

At no time did Seattle suffer to maintain the great advantage he had, and far from that, he once again got ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a maximum penalty at minute 45 who was in charge of converting Freddy Montero. With that goal, automatically Leon had to score five to be able to take the series.

Already when the clock was ticking over the compensation time, Fidel Ambriz was in charge of scoring the goal of honor for the Panzas Verdes, who for the third consecutive year could not transcend in the Concacaf competition, in which they only have one runner-up.

Seattle Sounders will face New York City in the Semifinalsensuring that at least one MLS club will be in the Final, where it will face a team from Liga MX, which will come out of the bracket between Cruz Azul and Pumas.

