SUMMARY Manchester United vs. Norwich with GOALS by Cristiano Ronaldo for the Premier League | SPORT-TOTAL

Man Utd defeated Norwich City 3-2 this Saturday, April 16 by date 33 of the premier league at Old Trafford Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo gave the ‘Red Devils’ victory thanks to his hat-trick (7 ′) (32 ′) and (76 ′).

Norwich goals

Manchester United goals

MANCHESTER UNITED 3-2 NORWICH

The actions will take place at the Old Trafford stadium and referee Andrew Madley will be in charge of dispensing justice. Currently, Manchester United is in seventh place, with 51 points, six away from the access zone to the next Champions League; while Norwich is bottom, with 21 units.

WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED VS NORWICH

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

bolivia: Star+, ESPN3

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Chili: Star+, ESPN3

Colombia: ESPN3, Star+

Ecuador: ESPN3, Star+

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay: Star+, ESPN3

Peru: Star+, ESPN3

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1

USA: USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO

Uruguay: ESPN3, Star+

Venezuela: ESPN3, Star+

TIME MANCHESTER UNITED VS NORWICH

United States – 7.00 am Los Angeles time

Mexico – 8.00 a.m.

United States – 9.00 am Texas time

Peru – 9.00 a.m.

Ecuador – 9.00 a.m.

Colombia – 9.00 a.m.

United States – 10.00 am Miami time

Bolivia – 10.00 a.m.

Chile – 10.00 a.m.

Paraguay – 10.00 a.m.

Venezuela – 10.00 a.m.

Uruguay – 11.00 a.m.

Argentina – 11.00 a.m.

Brazil – 11.00 a.m.

England – 3.00 p.m.

Spain – 4.00 pm

Italy – 4.00 p.m.

The sporting present of the ‘Red Devils’ generates a lot of concern in the fans, who want to see the club fighting for the title again. During the previous day, those led by Ralf Rangnick fell 1-0 on their visit to Everton and accumulated three games without knowing how to win.

Because of this setback, Manchester United complicated their options to qualify for the 2022-23 Champions League and the rumors of big changes within the institution are beginning to sound louder. The squad is obliged not to give up any more points at home and they have a favorable outlook, since they receive the bottom team.

The idea of ​​the technical command is not to reserve for any star and everything indicates that Cristiano Ronaldo will be the leader of the attack. The Portuguese has so far scored 12 goals and is the sports entity’s top scorer this season; being followed by his compatriot Bruno Fernandes, who has nine goals and six assists.

For their part, Norwich still has a chance of maintaining the category, after the 2-0 win over Burnley, a direct rival, at the hands of Pierre Lees Melou and Teemu Pukki. Coach Dean Smith must be cautious in this new game, although it is also clear that he must take risks to climb the table.

It is worth mentioning that the ‘Canarios’ add two matches without conceding goals and that aspect must continue to be strengthened. In that sense, at the Premier League level, the team has 63 goals against and has the second weakest defense of the season, only behind Leeds United (68).

MANCHESTER UNITED VS NORWICH: HISTORY

Since March 2013, Manchester United vs. Norwich met 10 times, leaving a favorable balance for the ‘Red Devils’: they won eight times. In that period of time, the ‘Canaries’ celebrated on one occasion.

11-12-2021: Norwich 0-1 Manchester United – Premier League

06-27-2020: Norwich 1-1 Manchester United (1-2 extra time) – FA Cup

01-11-2020: Manchester United 4-0 Norwich – Premier League

10-27-2019: Norwich 1-3 Manchester United – Premier League

05-07-2016: Norwich 0-1 Manchester United – Premier League

12-19-2015: Manchester United 1-2 Norwich – Premier League

04-26-2014: Manchester United 4-0 Norwich – Premier League

12-28-2013: Norwich 0-1 Manchester United – Premier League

29-10-2013: Manchester United 4-0 Norwich – EFL Cup

03-02-2013: Manchester United 4-0 Norwich – Premier League

MANCHESTER UNITED VS NORWICH: possible alignments

Man Utd: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba; Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Norwich: Tim Krull; Sam Byram, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis; Kenny McLean, Mathias Normann; Kieran Dowell, Pierre Lees-Melou, Milot Rashica, and Teemu Pukki.