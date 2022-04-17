SUMMARY Manchester United vs. Norwich with GOALS by Cristiano Ronaldo for the Premier League | SPORT-TOTAL
Man Utd defeated Norwich City 3-2 this Saturday, April 16 by date 33 of the premier league at Old Trafford Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo gave the ‘Red Devils’ victory thanks to his hat-trick (7 ′) (32 ′) and (76 ′).
Norwich goals
Manchester United goals
MANCHESTER UNITED 3-2 NORWICH
The actions will take place at the Old Trafford stadium and referee Andrew Madley will be in charge of dispensing justice. Currently, Manchester United is in seventh place, with 51 points, six away from the access zone to the next Champions League; while Norwich is bottom, with 21 units.
WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED VS NORWICH
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
bolivia: Star+, ESPN3
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro
Chili: Star+, ESPN3
Colombia: ESPN3, Star+
Ecuador: ESPN3, Star+
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay: Star+, ESPN3
Peru: Star+, ESPN3
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1
USA: USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO
Uruguay: ESPN3, Star+
Venezuela: ESPN3, Star+
TIME MANCHESTER UNITED VS NORWICH
United States – 7.00 am Los Angeles time
Mexico – 8.00 a.m.
United States – 9.00 am Texas time
Peru – 9.00 a.m.
Ecuador – 9.00 a.m.
Colombia – 9.00 a.m.
United States – 10.00 am Miami time
Bolivia – 10.00 a.m.
Chile – 10.00 a.m.
Paraguay – 10.00 a.m.
Venezuela – 10.00 a.m.
Uruguay – 11.00 a.m.
Argentina – 11.00 a.m.
Brazil – 11.00 a.m.
England – 3.00 p.m.
Spain – 4.00 pm
Italy – 4.00 p.m.
The sporting present of the ‘Red Devils’ generates a lot of concern in the fans, who want to see the club fighting for the title again. During the previous day, those led by Ralf Rangnick fell 1-0 on their visit to Everton and accumulated three games without knowing how to win.
Because of this setback, Manchester United complicated their options to qualify for the 2022-23 Champions League and the rumors of big changes within the institution are beginning to sound louder. The squad is obliged not to give up any more points at home and they have a favorable outlook, since they receive the bottom team.
The idea of the technical command is not to reserve for any star and everything indicates that Cristiano Ronaldo will be the leader of the attack. The Portuguese has so far scored 12 goals and is the sports entity’s top scorer this season; being followed by his compatriot Bruno Fernandes, who has nine goals and six assists.
For their part, Norwich still has a chance of maintaining the category, after the 2-0 win over Burnley, a direct rival, at the hands of Pierre Lees Melou and Teemu Pukki. Coach Dean Smith must be cautious in this new game, although it is also clear that he must take risks to climb the table.
It is worth mentioning that the ‘Canarios’ add two matches without conceding goals and that aspect must continue to be strengthened. In that sense, at the Premier League level, the team has 63 goals against and has the second weakest defense of the season, only behind Leeds United (68).
MANCHESTER UNITED VS NORWICH: HISTORY
Since March 2013, Manchester United vs. Norwich met 10 times, leaving a favorable balance for the ‘Red Devils’: they won eight times. In that period of time, the ‘Canaries’ celebrated on one occasion.
11-12-2021: Norwich 0-1 Manchester United – Premier League
06-27-2020: Norwich 1-1 Manchester United (1-2 extra time) – FA Cup
01-11-2020: Manchester United 4-0 Norwich – Premier League
10-27-2019: Norwich 1-3 Manchester United – Premier League
05-07-2016: Norwich 0-1 Manchester United – Premier League
12-19-2015: Manchester United 1-2 Norwich – Premier League
04-26-2014: Manchester United 4-0 Norwich – Premier League
12-28-2013: Norwich 0-1 Manchester United – Premier League
29-10-2013: Manchester United 4-0 Norwich – EFL Cup
03-02-2013: Manchester United 4-0 Norwich – Premier League
MANCHESTER UNITED VS NORWICH: possible alignments
Man Utd: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba; Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Norwich: Tim Krull; Sam Byram, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis; Kenny McLean, Mathias Normann; Kieran Dowell, Pierre Lees-Melou, Milot Rashica, and Teemu Pukki.