Summary Mazatlan vs. America (2-1). goals

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.16.2022 21:12:34





The start of the tournament Closure 2022 is being a real disaster for America. The Eagles are submerged in a deep crisis of results, what happened last weekend in Torreón was just a mirage and they returned to their reality with the defeat 2-1 at the Kraken against Mazatlan.

The poor start to the tournament can not only be seen with the four points added in five games, but also that they are the third worst defense of the tournament only above Necaxa and Santosin addition to the fact that their offense is not even in the Top 10 of the championship since they only have six goals.

On Mazatlan They did not have a single dangerous play, Nicolas Vikonishad a field day at the Kraken, the first time he touched the ball was until the 80th minute and thanks to a very weak shot by Viñas.

With 10 minutes on the clock Mazatlan scored the first goal as a result of an error William Ochoa in the rejection of a ball that ended at the feet of Gonzalo Sosa who without hesitation ordered to save the ball in the blue-cream nets.

America had no reaction, those of Benat San Jose They took possession of the ball and didn’t let the rival do anything, they didn’t even go past midfield and at 32′ Sansores with an accurate shot put the second on the forehead of some very sad Eagles in terms of soccer.

the despair of Solari made him send to the field vineyards and Rogerthe entire offensive arsenal of the America was on the field, but the danger was nil, the only play being a shot from Henry that passed by when he was completely alone.

already about the end Juan Otero discounted in a set piece play. The reinforcement of the Eagles took advantage of the weak mark and his shot was endorsed by the VAR. America finished the game by putting everything he did not put in 90 minutes and the match ended with a strong row between players that the VAR ended up clarifying the situation for the referee Pérez Durán who decided the expulsion for Padilla.

The pressure of America begins to reach the neck Solarithe results are not supporting him and next Saturday against Pachuca which is one of the best teams in the tournament can further complicate the situation of the strategist and of some players who have not shown the attitude that a team like the Eagles.

​

​