Summary Monterrey vs America (2-1). goals

Victor Manuel Vucetich Return to scratched and the albiazules won for the first time at home thanks to Rogelio Funes Mori, who brings the America as his second best client with 11 goals after the one he scored to give his team the 2-1 win on Matchday 9 of the Closure 2022.

With this result, those led by the king midas they reached nine points and climbed to tenth place, waiting for what happens the rest of the day, in case it is not suspended due to violence in the Queretaro vs Atlaswhile the Eagles remain last with six units.

In the first half, the albiazules had possession of the ball, with 56 percent, but the azulcremas had better force, since they only had one shot on goal and it was the goal that opened the scoring for BBVA.

It was at minute 33 when there was a free kick from the left, which he finished off fidalgo to beat Stephen Andrada. At first it seemed offside, but the referee granted it after reviewing the VAR.

The celebration did not last long for those from Coapa, since Joel Campbell tied it at 37′, taking advantage of a rebound left in the area after a shot from Rogelio Funes Mori and a diversion from Jordan Silva.

Funes Mori had the second of the Gang at 45′, after a great individual play by Campbellwho left the ball in front of the goal, but the Argentine sent the ball through one side of Guillermo Ochoa’s goal.

At the beginning of the complementary part, at 48′, Henry Martin did not take advantage of a rejection of Stephen Andrada and flew his shot in a clear scoring chance for Coapa.

The one who did not fail was Funes Mori at 48′, when he initially lit a ball that accommodated him Rudolph Pizarro from the first mistake, taking the recognition of the people, who chanted his name.

Roger Martinez had a chance to tie at 90′, with a header that Stephen Andrada cut in a great way.

Rayados plays next Tuesday March 8 against FC Juarez, in duel pending Day 5, while America visit to Chivas in the National Classic next Saturday, March 12 at 9:00 p.m.