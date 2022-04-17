Summary Necaxa vs. San Luis (4-2): Rayo scores and aspires to the Repechage

The Necaxa already got among the first 9 best of the Closure 2022 by thrashing 4-2 at Athletic Saint Louisin the reunion of two technicians who achieved medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Jaime Lozano by lightning and Andre Jardine the faces were seen last year in Tokyo 2020there the Brazilian eliminated the Mexican in the Semifinals, so the South Americans fought the Prayed and the Aztecs the Bronze.

several months later, Lush took a small thorn with the win, thanks to the braces of Rodrigo Aguirre Y Milton Gimenez; for San Luis, Germán Berterame also scored two goals.

The duel had many goal plays and the Ray they came out better off and with the win in favor.

Giménez was the one who opened the scoring and at minute 19 he scored with a header in a play in which the goalkeeper of the AthleticMarcelo Barovero failed in the save and Necaxa I was already winning 1-0.

The visit managed to tie at 34′ when German Berterame beat Luis Angel Malagon in a counterattack after turning on the air ball; he first was saved by the local goalkeeper and in the second he scored.

It seemed that this way they were going to rest, but before the half-time whistle, the Ray They scored another two goals.

First Aguirre at 42′, he recovered, controlled, entered the area and beat Barovero for 2-1.

They just settled down and Milton he made it 3-1 with a ball he received inside the box and didn’t fail at 45′.

The difference was important, even so, the Athletic Saint Louis tried and Javier Guemez He made a shot at 48′ that went over the top.

Aguirre He found the 4-1 at 52′ with a great goal, releasing a distant shot that with effect went into the goal of the “Rag” Barovero.

Rubens Sambueza He tried at 75′ with a free kick that saved him malagon and a minute later, the Rays were left with 10 for the red to Heriberto Juradothe young player came out crying for his first expulsion.

Berterame made the defeat a little more modest by making the final 4-2 at 82′ on a ball inside the area in which against malagon He did not fail to also make his double.

In the final minutes there was no more. great triumph of Necaxa at home.