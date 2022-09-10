Summary of all the live action, Pixar and Disney news announced at #D23 2022

As the adjacent aisles roared with retirees scrambling for Frozen pins, as thousands of gentlemen on motorized carts queued for donuts shaped like Donald Duck’s face, the first big event of D23 was underway. The convention organized by Disney in the Californian city of Anaheim, whose objective is, at the same time, to celebrate its achievements and present its novelties, brought succulent surprises for fans of nostalgia. Sorry, magic.

The event began with a compilation video of the 100 years that Disney celebrates, enough to give goosebumps and raise the enthusiasm of those present. Cynthia Erivo, who plays the blue fairy in the live action of Pinocchio, was in charge of singing When you wish upon a star, the theme of the film. Realistic animation adaptations of Disney classics made up the first big ad block, mixed with feature films of human beings in the flesh -what were previously known as: movies-. Here is a summary of the announcements of that first phase:

Hocus Pocus 2: This family horror movie classic will return with its original witches (Bette Milder, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) on September 30, 2022. There is already a new trailer:

Peter Pan and Wendy: Jude Law took the stage to present this new version of the Disney classic, in which he will play the evil Captain Hook.

Jude Law, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Ever Anderson, Alexander Molony on stage at D23 (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) Jesse Grant

The Haunted Mansion: Scream queen, horror movie icon, Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on a grand throne to confirm this new adaptation of the park’s legendary attraction. She will have actors like Rosario Dawnson, Lakeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Hasan Minajh, Danny Devito or Winona Rider in her cast. It opens in March 2023.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Justin Simien, and Sean Bailey (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) Jesse Grant

Mufasa: Barry Jenkins was in charge of presenting this tape, which will collect the adventures of Simba’s father before becoming king.





Snow White: Disney is even daring with its founding classic, preparing to air a version with live actors, in which Gal Gadot will be the evil queen and Rachel Zegler is Snow White. By 2024.

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler present Snow White (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) Jesse Grant

The little Mermaid: the public gathered in Anaheim was able to attend, exclusively, the screening of “Part of that world”. In addition to the classic songs, Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda will collaborate together for the first time in the composition of several original songs. It will hit theaters in May 2023.

It was the turn of pixar. Faced with the absence of original stories in the first six announcements, it was expected that the animation studio responsible for Toy Story or The Incredibles would be able to release a script that was not a sequel, prequel or reboot. These were their ads:

Elementary: an original story, about a universe in which beings of water, earth, fire and air coexist. It will arrive in the summer of 2023.

Win or lose: Will Forte presented the first clip of this series, Pixar’s first, about a group of children and their baseball team. It will arrive in the fall of 2023.

Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates with the characters from ‘Win or lose’ (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) Jesse Grant

Elio: a new original script from Pixar, expected to be released in spring 2024.





Reverse 2: The crowd in Anaheim went wild when Amy Poehler appeared onstage with Pete Docter to announce a sequel to Pixar’s brilliant play on the emotions that live in our heads. Its premiere is expected for the summer of next year.

Finally, it is the turn of Disney Animation Studios, the division of Disney that is responsible for creating animated films under its own label, separately from Pixar. Next, everything they have prepared for the coming years:

Zootopia+: In a hilarious trailer, Disney announced the return to the world of Zootopia with this six-part miniseries that will tell the stories of six different characters from this animal world. It will arrive very soon, in November 2022.

Iwaju: Disney Animation teams up for the first time with pan-African entertainment company, Kugali, to create a new science fiction series: Iwájú. It has been announced that it will be a teen-themed film set in Nigeria. Its premiere is scheduled for 2023.

StrangeWorld: another of the few announcements of original projects that we could see at #D23. This story of a family of explorers who will fight to survive on alien planets is developed by the creators of Big Hero 6 and has Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid or Lucy Liu among their voices.

Wish: the origin of wishes from Disney movies, come true. A story with a very powerful visual display that we can see in November 2023.