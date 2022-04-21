Summary of America vs Leon (2-0) | 5 wins in a row for Eagles

The America It already came with the high flight and if we add to that that referee Diego Montaño expelled three León players this Wednesday, everything was put “upside down” so that the Eagles have five consecutive wins in the Clausura 2022tonight with a 2-0 which fell short considering the large number of arrivals of the azulcremas.

Nothing remains of the team led by Santiago Solari, this America is hungry, desire, goal and a very solid defense who knows how to keep the zero in Memo Ochoa’s goal, without a doubt a serious candidate because it is very remarkable how Fernando Ortiz changed the face of this squad that He no longer only thinks about Repechage, but about direct Liguilla.

America 2-0 Leon; this was the match

The Lion was put as the first great test for the Eagles of Tano and they passed it satisfactorily. And it is that although it can be demerited by the arbitration work that expelled three players from the Fiera, this America played very well and the result is fair.

The rainy night of Mexico City witnessed how the azulcrema team is ready to go straight to the Liguilla. To that we add a slight quota of luck because Richard Sánchez’s first goal came after a deflection at the barrierbut the Americanist nation can dream of what its team is, great.

After the Americanist goal, the Diego Montaño’s “arbitration party” with the expulsion of José Iván Rodríguez in compensation for the first period thanks to the fact that the VAR saved him the error, as well as They corrected a penalty in favor of León despite a two-meter offside and the non-expulsion of Ángel Mena.

The lousy arbitration of Montaño cannot be used to overshadow azulcrema’s performance, which simply took advantage of the desperation and mistakes of the visit that stayed with nine men for the expulsion of Víctor Dávila.

With two more men, only the dark uniforms were seen on the field, but Federico Viñas’ aim was not the best and he missed up to three clear chances, however, Alejandro Zendejas scored a carom goal for 2-0 That would be final.

Now to finish the “congal” of the whistler, showed the red to William Tesillo at 85′ and the scoreboard could have been much more bulky, but Henry Martin’s gunpowder is soaked and the Leonese defense scrambled as best it could to avoid a more bulky scoreboard.

America can dream, the Tanoneta has already taken flight And it will take more than just football to stop it. Saturday will be against Tigres, a new test for this team that has resurfaced like the Phoenix.

Video goals of America vs León

