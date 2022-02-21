Summary of America vs. Pachuca (1-3) | Eagles Endless Crisis

Enrique Martinez Villar

Azteca Stadium, Mexico City / 20.02.2022 18:02:30





The crisis in America is already a scandal. Before Pachuca they signed their fourth loss in six games that have been disputed in Closure 2022 and, as if that were not enough, against the Tuzos they were able to take a larger marker of the 1-3 in the Azteca Stadium, which is no longer a fortress.

Solari’s team was a caricaturethey had no head or tail and that puts even more pressure on them for the next week’s game against Pumas in Ciudad Universitaria, the same rival that eliminated them from the last Liguilla without putting their hands.

America 1-3 Pachuca; this was the match

Pachuca did what he wantedespecially in the first half, where América did not have any dangerous play against Ustari’s goal, the emotions were close to Memo Ochoa’s goal.

at 28 minutes Nico Ibáñez opened the scoringthe Azteca fell silent completely because they understood that the Eagles did not have soccer to be able to do something and at 40 ‘ Avilés Hurtado scored a great goal from outside the area. That was the first big boo of many for the azulcremas of the Indiecito Solari, whose credit runs out with everything and his past at Real Madrid.

For the second half, the local team came out with more heart than football, from the bench Solari was overwhelmed by the situation and a Henry Martin goal seemed to give hope, the same Yucatecan attacker had the tie at his feet, but in a hand against Ustari he did not even hit the ball and then all light of hope in the colossus of Santa Úrsula vanished.

The Tuzos never lost control of the game and an example of that was the way they got the third goal with the work of Víctor Guzmánwho took off Ochoa very easily inside the area and practically walked into the goal.

America’s crisis can not only be seen on the fieldalso in their numbers, because with the three goals conceded this afternoon they are, together with Santos Laguna, the worst defense of the tournament with 13 goals conceded, and they have also only won one of their last 11 games. Booed, insulted and with their fans fed up, this is how America ended another nightmarish afternoon this 2022.

Goals of America vs Pachuca | VIDEOS

​

​

​

​

​