Summary of Atlético 1-1 Manchester; Herrera shone and CR7 ‘didn’t even arrive’

Wanda Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid / 23.02.2022





For the second consecutive game of Atletico Madrid, Hector Herrera came out as a starter and was highlights of the match against Manchester United on the Champions Leaguewhich in its Round of 16 Ida ended with draw 1-1 in an oversight of the Colchonera defense that the Red Devils did not miss, for whom Cristiano Ronaldo “didn’t even arrive” at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Mexican was very participativewas in charge of taking corner kicks and also had several ball recoveries in midfield, trying to start dangerous plays, many of which ended in warnings on David de Gea’s goal.

Atleti went ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a great goal by Joao Félix just at minute 7. The Portuguese threw himself into the area with a popcorn to annihilate De Gea, who froze before the Lusitanian’s shot.

The team of Cholo Simeone closed ranksput a lock on the defense that not even Cristiano Ronaldo was able to open it. The Portuguese was not the same as before on a pitch where he shone on several occasions playing for Real Madrid.

The rojiblancos’ mission was being completed, the United seemed desperate for not finding the formula to be able to hurt Oblak’s goal, but when the victory was practically in the bag of the Colchoneros, a defensive error left a big gap that was well used by Elangawho, being inside the area alone, only had to cross Oblak.

The tie was a fair prize for the English who tried by all means to give the public a good football game, but the people from Madrid had an opportunity towards the end that they ended up wasting. Griezmann when bursting the crossbar.

Fortunately for the Atletico Madridthe goal scored by United does not mean a danger, and it is that with the modification to the rule by UEFA, the away goal does not count and in the event of a further tie at Old Trafford, the game will be defined in extra time.

