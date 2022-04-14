Summary of Barcelona vs Frankfurt (2-3) | Humiliated and eliminated

They claimed to be the club “with the highest demand” in the world, but no one warned them that a team of this lineage cannot be eliminated at home in the European B tournament. The much-ballyhooed Xavineta had her wheels and steering wheel stolen at the Camp Nou, the Barcelona was eliminated from the Europa League in the quarterfinals with a misleading 23 in front of EintrachtFrankfurt.

There was no magic from Pedri, talent from Gavi or goals from Aubameyang. The streak of 15 consecutive games without losing ended in the cruelest way and with a result that does not reflect what was seen on the field, which was cheap because the Germans could easily put a couple more in the temple that Lionel Messi once stepped on, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, among many other cracks, but today nobody has those sizes.

The rumors of signings in the Barça

Barcelona 2-3 Eintracht; this was the match

Barcelona was once again a team without an idea, like with Ronald Koeman before Xavi came to the bench. That was taken advantage of by Eintracht, who with a absurd penalty by Eric García at minute 4 his ordeal began with the great execution of the Serbian Filip Kostic for 0-1.

Far from withdrawing or playing with a line of six like Atlético de Madrid in the Champions League, Frankfurt became a gale of arrivals on different sides of the field, forcing Ter Stegen to become a figure and thanks to the German the ridicule was not greater.

Of course, the German goalkeeper seemed to be an accomplice in a shoe from the Colombian Santos Borrewho does not take credit for the great goal from outside the area for the 0-2 that left the Camp Nou frozen, which even in the stands seemed to lose against Eintracht given the great support of the visiting bias.

In the second half, Xavi Hernández had nothing to do but throw his team to the front, he brought in Adama Traoré, Luuk de Jong and everyone he could, but this squad does not have the specific weight to resolve nights as difficult as this one at continental level.

The last nail to the coffin of Barcelona was put by Kostic. The Serbian, in a drop from a hand kick, entered the area and completely crossed Ter Stegen, sentencing an unforgettable night for both teams, although for different reasons. Barça’s two goals came on aggregate through Busquets and Depay with a penalty.

Barcelona will only have to pray for Real Madrid to stumble in the Spanish League and the 12-point advantage of the Meringues will decrease in order to compete until the end for the championship and not be left empty-handed this season.

