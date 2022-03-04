Summary of Betis vs Rayo (1-1) | Saved and Lainez, to the Cup Final

Midtime Editorial

Ten minutes of madness and a happy ending for Andres Guardado and Diego Lainezthe Mexicans who with the Betis will be in the Copa del Rey Final after beating Rayo Vallecano 3-2 on aggregate, although the Return ended 1-1 with the drama of a goal in added time for the Betis pass.

only with Saved entering the field until minute 95 and Lainez previously discarded, Betis went crazy when Borja Iglesias scored at 92′ the goal of the pass to the Final, since only ten minutes before, Baby had equalized the series.

The Andalusians were superior, they knew how to handle the situation and took away any possibility for Rayo to approach the local goal at the Benito Villamarín in order to get to the Final after 17 years for a trophy they have won twice.

Betis took possession of the ball, taking it all over the field so that time would pass and leave Rayo with less room for error, which only required a goal to put the purslane in trouble.

The team led by Manuel Pellegrini had several chances to open the scoring, but the gunpowder was wet and they couldn’t score to increase the overall lead.

10 minutes from the end, the Portuguese Baby sent a goal from another game that was somewhat tedious. A free shot that completely annihilated Claudio Bravo, who no matter how hard he stretched, he couldn’t do anything.

When overtime loomedBetis once again put seriousness into the game and before the referee blew the whistle, Borja Iglesias tied the game and ended up giving him the pass to the Final.

When is the Copa del Rey Final?

Match : Betis vs. Valencia

: Betis vs. Valencia Date : April 23, 2022

: April 23, 2022 Campus : La Cartuja Stadium in Seville

: La Cartuja Stadium in Seville Schedule: To define

