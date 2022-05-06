Summary of Cimarrones vs Celaya (1-0) | Expansion League, Semifinal First Leg

Midtime Editorial

Heroes of Nacozari Stadium, Sonora / 05.05.2022 23:49:11





The first Semifinal in the history of Cimarrons of Sonora wrote a happy chapter in the game of One way in front of Club Celayasince with a goal in the last minutes they prevailed 1-0thinking of playing the Vuelta in Guanajuato.

The powder was wet for Óscar Villa, the top breaker of the MX Expansion League, but his partner José appeared to the rescue Alfredo Peralta at 83′ for the only goal after a game in which he cut a defender and played subtly before the departure of the celayense goalkeeper, Guillermo Allison, the former Cruz Azul.

In the first half there was very little danger, only a couple of shots from the locals that Allison wisely contained between minutes 22 and 30. For the complement, the most curious thing was that They expelled the physical trainer of Cimarrones for claiming a corner kick while organizing the warm-up.

In a matter of three minutes, Allison was once again a factor in keeping the match scoreless, but she could do nothing with Peralta’s aforementioned goal. Finally, in the aggregate, Celaya expelled forward Fernando Illescas for kick without the ball.

​Celaya now he must play against his history because on the previous five occasions they reached the Semifinals in the Expansion League (previously Promotion League), never made it to the final. This time the disadvantage is only one score and the game will be at home, hoping that -in this case- the sixth will be the charm.