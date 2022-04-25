Summary of Cruz Azul vs. San Luis (0-1) | The machine seems vochito

Cruz Azul had only one thing to do this afternoon at the Azteca: beat Atlético San Luis. They had everything on the table to ensure their pass to the Liguilla directly and heal the wounds of closing the regular tournament and eliminating the CONCACAF Champions League with third place, but no, Juan Reynoso and his squad chose to play this Clausura 2022 in the Repechage after falling 1-0 to the Potosinos.

An irregular first half, cement arrivals, but without effectiveness. Besides, the Peruvian coach chose to make modifications in their lineup giving Adrián Aldrete the central position along with Pablo Aguilar, while Alejandro Mayorga and Julio César Domínguez did their work on the wings.

Cruz Azul and its bad arrivals without goals

One of the clearest was wasted by Christian Tabó, the player badly hit a ball served by Ignacio Rivero. Barovero was left without problems with the ball.

Before going to rest and after a series of celestial arrivals, the potosinos took advantage of a single dangerous play to beat Sebastián Jurado. Ricardo Chávez defined Jhon Murillo’s pass for 1-0.

The second half began with Reynoso’s first substitution. Santi Giménez entered the field in place of Mayorgathis movement caused Rivero to become a winger to cover Mayorga’s departure.

Another one from the Machine, Antuna crossed from the wing and the ball was connected by Tabó, but crashed into Unai Bilbao’s crotch. on the rebound, a despised Rafael Baca It only reached the edges of the area and sent it over Barovero’s goal. The fans disapproved of the action and when he left the change he was booed.

Jury put on the hero’s cape with a great save in a one on one with Facundo Waller. However, this act could not be translated into something positive for Cruz Azul, since the score against remained and with the final whistle of Jesús Rafael López the blues were left with 24 units. For its part, San Luis secured the Repechage with 23.

Against whom does Cruz Azul play on the last day?

A) Yes, placed sixth (from a third party if you have won) the Celestes culminate the Regular Phase of this Clausura 2022 with the visit to Américaa game that they will arrive with the knowledge of what happens with Puebla and Atlas, since a cement victory, two defeats or a defeat and a victory of these two teams plus a victory over the Azulcremas, would give them direct classification.