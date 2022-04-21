Summary of Levante vs Sevilla (2-3) | Tecatito was a figure with a double

Midtime Editorial

City of Valencia Stadium / 21.04.2022 14:15:47





The Tecatito had a teaching Thursday in the Ciutat de Valencia, the Mexican scored two of the three goals with whom he Seville defeated Levante 3-2 and thus make his debut as a scorer in the Spanish league, where his club is in second place behind the virtual champion, Real Madrid.

Jesús Manuel Corona delivered an outstanding performancethe two goals were only a reward for the work he did this Thursday -and in the months he has with the Andalusians- as one of the main engines of Sevilla to achieve victory, always unbalanced in attack and with a backward contribution.

The first goal was at 14 minutesthe Mexican appeared at the second post to finish off with a header and save the ball after a great pass from Lucas Ocampos. At minute 26 Corona scored againagain to a pass from Ocampos, now with a great resource in a reduced space to pump the goalkeeper.

Corona is already thinking about the World Cup

Levante was able to tie the score at two and had an unbeatable opportunity, but Morales missed a penalty that could practically give salvation to the Valencians. To further frame the striker’s mistake, Koundé put the third in front of the premises.

Near the end, Levante scored its second goalbut it was of no use to them and the defeat puts them in a complicated situation in the fight for permanence in the highest circuit in Spain, where Javier Aguirre’s Mallorca is also a direct participant.

Tecatito’s goals in Levante vs Sevilla