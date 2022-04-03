Summary of news from the Ukraine-Russia war of April 2

A Ukrainian photojournalist working for several major Western media outlets, including Reuters and the BBC, was killed in an attack by Russian forces near Kyiv, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said on Saturday.

The body of Maksym (Maks) Levin, who had been capturing the ongoing conflict, was found with two gunshot wounds in the Vyshgorod district, which lies just north of the capital, the Prosecutor General’s office said in a post. from Facebook, citing preliminary reports.

“According to preliminary information, the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces killed the unarmed Maksym Levin with two shots,” he said. His next of kin have been informed, the office told CNN.

Photographer Markiian Lyseiko told CNN he was last in contact with his friend, known as Maks, on March 12, the day before he went missing in a northern district of Kyiv where he had been reporting on the fighting and the flight of civilians.

In their final conversations, Lyseiko said that Maks had asked her to come to the Ukrainian capital so they could cover the war together.

Markiian, who has worked alongside Maks since 2014 documenting the war in Donbas, where they mingled with Ukrainian soldiers for weeks, described his friend in an interview with CNN on March 24 as an energetic and tenacious reporter, often resembling He “was not afraid.”

Ever since the war broke out eight years ago, Maks wanted to show the world what was happening in Ukraine, especially Russia, Markiian said.

“The best way to understand Maks is to look at his work,” Markiaan said. “When you watch Maks’ movies or see his photos, you’ll understand, speechless.”

The Vyshgorod District Prosecutor’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation into alleged violations of the “laws and customs of war,” the Prosecutor General’s office said, adding: “measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crime.” .

Maks began working as a photojournalist in 2006 according to his biography on LensCulture, a photography resource website. He worked for the Ukrainian news outlet LB.UA and is “well known” in his field, having contributed to Reuters, the BBC, TRT World and the Associated Press, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

In an online statement, LB.UAs said Levin is survived by four minor children, a civil partner and elderly parents. LB.UA said that in addition to journalism, Levin has worked on dozens of photo and video projects for humanitarian organizations, including the World Health Organization, UNICEF and UN Women.

In his biography, Levin described himself as a “documentary photographer/videographer, father, human being.”

By Mariya Knight in Atlanta, Amy Cassidy in London and Eliza Mackintosh in Lviv