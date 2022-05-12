Summary of San Luis vs. Pachuca (2-2) | Closing League 2022

Not even the best team in the 2022 Clausura Regular Phase is spared from the drama in the league. This Wednesday The big party started and it was with a Great game in which Atlético San Luis drew 2-2 at the last minute against the leader Pachucawhich at times seemed overwhelmed by the worst ranked club of the eight survivors and had options to win it.

The locals were a worthy rival for the Tuzoshowever, paid dearly for two errors against the team that had the best offense throughout the 17 games and that today did not miss the two clearest ones against Marcelo Barovero’s side, thanks to the Nico Ibáñez’s lethal instinct with a doublereferent of the Hidalgo attack and former of the potosinos.

Summary of San Luis vs. Pachuca; this was the Ida match

Those from Hidalgo quickly found the goal to open the scoring on the field of the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. Nico got up in the center of the area large, at the height of the penalty spot, to finish off a pass down the right wing with a header. The shot came out strong and bounced earlier, complicating the San Luis goalkeeper, who could not deviate the trajectory in the 0-1.

thanks to one maximum penalty awarded by the referee Óscar Mejía and corroborated by the VAR, Germán Berterame equaled the board with a powerful and well-placed shot, far from the hands of Óscar Ustari, lighting up the spirits in the stands despite his supposed disadvantage against the number one in the tournament.

From there the game was even. Pachuca had a goal annulled for offside minutes after 1-1 and San Luis burst one on the crossbar with a header from Murillo. Emotions were not lacking and the remaining goals came for the complement in the last 15 minutes.

In a bad start by Jair Díaz for Atleti, Kevin Álvarez recovered the ball and took it to the edge of the large area, where he put in a measured center to Ibáñez, who took a shot from “popcorn” to make it 2-1 at 75′.

The victory seemed closed for those of the Bella Airosa, but in compensation time, Atlético San Luis found the equalizer in a shot of Juan Manuel Sanabriaafter a counterattack by Facundo Waller and a small deflection by Abel Hernández.

Thinking of the return on saturdaythe Potosinos still have to win at the Hidalgo Stadium, but this last-minute draw could be the boost they need to surprise the best team in the Regular Phase.

Goals on video | San Luis 2-2 Pachuca

