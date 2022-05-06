Summary of the Atlas 0-7 Tigers | Scandalous win in Women’s Liguilla

Midtime Editorial

Will it be necessary to play the Vuelta? An result of scandal this Thursday at First Leg of the Liga MX Femenil Quarterfinals because the almighty Tigres crushed Atlas 7-0 as a visitorin what seems impossible to turn around for the Red and Black because there is no record of a response to such a beating.

With just 6 minutes left on the clock, Uchenna Kanu headed in to open the scoring and debut with a goal in the Liguilla of the pink football of our country.

Nayeli Rangel made it 2-0 with a shot from outside the area. The red and black defense was destabilized and incredulous of what they had begun to experience in the game, but that was only the beginning of a scandalous beating.

The situation was taken advantage of by the Amazons and Stephany Mayor placed the third. The party of goals did not stop and before going to rest, Lizbeth Ovalle made it 4-0 with a shot inside the area.

In the second half, the felines did not leave any margin of error for the Vuelta de los Cuartos, because once again Ovalle defeated Itzel Velasco with the fifth.

Mia Fishel followed in Kanu’s footsteps and also debuted in the Final Phase with a scorethe American made it 6-0 and in stoppage time, Mayor signed his double to give the sentence to the Tapatias with a 7-0 impossible to match or surpass.

Ovalle became the club’s player with three goal assists and her brace. Tigres will host Atlas on Sunday in the Round of the series within the Women’s Quarterfinals.

