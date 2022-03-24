Summary of the friendly match America vs Tigres (1-2)

Mirage the triumph of America to Toluca? The Eagles they returned to the wrong path, although in a friendly match in view of tigers on his tour of United Statesafter this Wednesday night, those from UANL won 2-1 and without the presence of their striker André-Pierre Gignac.

Even the azulcremas struggled to score a goal, which came in the final stretch to equal the cards 1-1, but in the end Guido Pizarro He had the last word making the final 2-1.

Both teams came out with an eleven full of players who do not usually have as much activity in the league:

Tigers: Miguel Ortega (P); Luis Rodríguez, Juan Sánchez Purata, Hugo Ayala, Diego Reyes, Aldo Cruz; Jesús Dueñas, David Ayala, Sebastián Córdova, Raymundo Fulgencio; Nicholas Lopez.America: Oscar Jimenez (P); Miguel Layún, Jorge Meré, Jordan Silva, Salvador Reyes; Jonathan Dos Santos, Luis Gutierrez, Santiago Naveda; Juan Otero, Alejandro Zendejas and Federico Viñas.

Already in the complementary part the changes came so that everyone had a few minutes, in this duel that serves to stay active during the FIFA date.

In the first half, the felines had problems in their midfield, they lost the ball very quickly, so they put the goalkeeper in trouble Michael Ortega.

Juan Otero took a shot from long distance that Ortega covered well, while Viñas narrowly opened the scoring; but it was the tooth lopez who put a number on the house, when at 28′ Sebastián Córdova in three quarters of the field charged a short foul for Nico to catch the ball at the first post with the 1-0.

Already in the second half came the changes, being the minute 57 the key for the entry of Pizarro; furthermore, Tigres began to look more dangerous.

However, America narrowly scored at 71′; Ortega saved, saved Otero’s shot and when he bounced the ball, Viñas finished him off, but the goalkeeper intervened again; after that, Federico shot and at the goal line he takes out the feline defense.

It was in 81′ that Viñas went into the kitchen and scored the equalizerwith which the Eagles celebrated what seemed to be the final score.

Tigres had the last word, when Rafa Carioca entered from the right and gave way diagonally behind to Guido, who first intentionally sent the ball into the net close to the first post, very similar to Gignac’s goal in the Royal Classic. Thus, in the absence of Bomboro, the Count filled the gap with that great goal for 2-1 at 88′.

