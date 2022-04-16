Summary of the game FC Juarez vs. Pachuca (1-2). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.15.2022 22:55:05





Pachuca visited the home of FC Juárez and won 1-2 to stay as leaders of the Closure 2022 even though he DT Guillermo Almada He decided to rotate the starting XI and only kept key elements, even so those from Ciudad Juárez have gone 11 games without a win.

With this result those led by Almada are pointers of the tournament with 32 points, waiting for what happens with tigers, which could take the lead from them if they beat Toluca by three goals. While those of Ricardo Ferretti they are in last place with eight units.

The first time the border box was better seen, who registered a 52 percent of possession of the ballbut it was difficult for them to have an idea up front, improving when they were down on the scoreboard.

The first of the game did Nicholas Ibanez at minute 23, who rose in the air in the middle of the rival defense and finished without problems a cross from the right wing.

braves was close to celebrating a goal at 35′, after Jose Juan Garcia pushed a ball into the back of the opponent’s goal, but the referee annulled the play after a push from Gabriel Fernandez.

However, minutes later they had their revenge with a great goal from Flavio Santos at 43′, who took a long-range shot to beat Oscar Ustari.

At 57′, Ibanez almost makes the second of the visit with great fortuneafter a cross from the right that went directly to the striker’s body, managed to react to put his chest, but the ball went to one side.

Bryan Gonzalez put the hidalguenses ahead at 64′, when he beat his defender and took a first-class shot that hit the second post of Hugo Gonzalez.

On Matchday 15, Pachuca hosts Puebla on April 19 at 7:00 p.m., while FC Juarez visit to Toluca that same day, but at 9:00 p.m., in what is a double shift.