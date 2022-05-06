Summary of the game Genoa vs Juventus (2-1). goals

Midtime Editorial

The miracle of salvation for Genoa is still alive. With two days to go before the A series is finished, the squad where the Mexican militates, John Vasquez, defeated Juventus at the last minute and so get to a single point of the possibility of saving the category.

Johan in this game he had no activity, He stayed on the bench and from there he saw how his teammates achieved the feat after losing by a goal of Dybala and that in the last minutes they managed to turn the scoreboard around.

The Genoa He does not give up. She showed it right after the score of Dybala to 48′, where Juventus also dreamed that this was enough in order to get ahead of the standings Naplesbut did not count on the pride of the locals.

time was wasting the descent was practically a fact by a defeat he put them already very far away and with their destiny in the hands of others, and it was then that the Genoadrew strength from who knows where to flip the marker.

First at 87′ Albert Gudmundsson scored the equalizer and then at 96 from a penalty Domenico Criscito scored the winning goal and the one that gives them life for the end of the season.

The Genoa has two last complicated daysyou must first visit Naples and then you will receive Bolognaand although their destiny is still waiting for what they do this date Cagliari Y Salernitanathe Bibbini. They can still dream.