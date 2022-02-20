Summary of the game León vs Chivas (2-1). GOALS

The Chivas sink thanks to their mistakes and visiting fell 2-1 before him Lion to add your second loss of the semesteron a night where the people of Guadalajara seemed to deserve more.

Was at minute 95 when La Fiera took the win at home, on a night where Chivas failed at the bottom and there he managed the defeat, although the rojiblancos had goal plays to win.

The Sacred Flock did not play badly, but he does not put it and errors appear that cost them goals.

It happened to them again now it was Fernando Beltrán who failed in the delivery of a ball ended up assisting Víctor Dávila for La Fiera’s goalbut with 9 minutes to go, the Chicote was saving the night.

With this result, there are 7 points for the Sacred Flock, which youokand much to improve with Marcelo Michel Leano on the red and white bench.

The Lion started attacking and Elías Hernández made the first arrival when making a shot that saved him Raul Gudino just at minute 9.

Then came the most unfortunate move when at 18′, Fernando Beltrán at the start wanted to play behind and ended up attending Victor Davila. The Chilean was left alone against Gudiño and he sent it to save for 1-0.

The Tapatíos tried. Alexis Vega made a shot at 25′ what happened very close and later, at 34 ‘the clearest of the Guadalajara when Robert Alvaradoreceived a pass from Jesus Angle and took a low shot that forced more use to Rodolfo Cota and stretch down; a minute later the same goalkeeper was left with a shot from Zaldívar.

Before the halftime whistle. Ángel Zaldívar left her in Beltránthe Baby he took out the rifle shot that went over the top.

Already in the second half, Angulo put a shoe at 53 ‘ who flirted with the tying score.

Michel Leano gave admission at 65′ to José Juan Macías With the intention of gaining position in the attack, the striker entered between boos and at 68′ he put a ball to Cristian Calderón that cut him off dimension.

It seemed that Chivas fell again, until at 81′, Isaac Brizuela put a ball into the area on the right side and almost to the second post Chicote appeared to put him away with his head and make it 1-1.

Yet Chivas could win since at 86 ‘the ball fell to Anglewho tried with a shot that Cota ties himhey with the foots to keep the tie, and in the next came the second of the Lion.

Was at 94′ when León found the triumph when Osvaldo Rodriguez took advantage of that again the rojiblanca defense failed to give La Fiera the win 2-1.