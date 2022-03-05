Summary of the game Necaxa vs. Toluca (0-1)

Midtime Editorial

Victoria Stadium, Aguascalientes. / 04.03.2022





Toluca returned to the path of victory and broke a streak of 3 games without winning by beating Necaxa 1-0 at the start of the Day 9 of the Clausura 2022.

early goal

an early goal and some Rays far from what they had shown in past games with Jaime Lozano caused those of Ignatius Ambriz they could add three to calm down the project a bit; So they broke a streak of not coming out with the 3 points there since 2008.

The Red Devils they had to get up from the psychic blow of to lose in warming up Luis Garciahis starting goalkeeper and they immediately went up on the scoreboard.

Many fans in victory stadium They barely settled into their seats and Camilo Sanvezzo He already had the Mexiquenses in front by scoring on a corner kick.

ran the minute 2 when Camilo received, controlled and released the shot to put the 1-0. Pedro Canelo had the second at 7′received a filtered pass from Daniel Alvarez and failed against Luis Angel Malagonwho saved the ball.

Necaxa tried and at 13′, Luis Arcadio Garcia tried to Chilean in a shot that was saved by Gustavo Gutierrez, although it was a previous hand. García himself put another ball into the area at 29 ‘which he did not reach Alonso Escoboz.

Toluca answered and at 34′, Raul Lopez he put a cross shoe that saved him Malagon in another clear choricera and before the halftime whistle, Carlos Guzman flew the ball in front of the goalkeeper Necaxa at 42′.

Milton Gimenez wanted to tie at 45′ with a ball that ended up in the hands of the goalkeeper of the Toluca. In the second half, Rodrigo Aguirre He had a header at 70′ that he sent from above in one of the clearest for the locals.

Toluca offered little and before the final whistle, García took a free kick that was deflected by Gutiérrez at 93′. Minutes passed and there was no more, Toluca added points in Aguascalientes.

