Summary of the game Puebla vs. FC Juarez (1-1). goals

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.03.2022 21:04:38





the magic of Larcaboys from Puebla did not serve to add a new triumph in the contest, since they barely rescued a 1-1 draw against FC Juarezin a game that ended with drama and with 10 fringed in the visiting half of the field, which also puts within reach of Tigres and Pachuca the leadershipsince if they win they can reach 19 points, one more than the sweet potato growers who stayed with 18.

The match with which Day 8 began activity was dull due to the iron style that has always characterized Ricardo Ferretti and that led to Nicolás Larcamón’s pupils to look useless go ahead. It was in the end another one of those physical games and little football.

After a first half of zero interesting options, it was in the complementary when the game finally detonated, thanks to some Braves who were ahead on the scoreboard with a fortuitous action that was generated by a clash between Dario Lezcano and Diego de Buen.

In the action, which occurred at minute 49, Maximilian Silvera took the ball and reached the final line, where he sent a measured center to Fernando Arce so that he only pushed the ball.

Once again, the sweet potato team had to row against the tide, something that also happened against América, Tijuana, Atlas and Chivas, driven by that incombustible soccer in which no player gives up early.

Although he did not have the brilliance of other nights, that enormous heart led him to tie the game at minute 79 in a play also with some luck in which Alberto Herrera found a rebound after a shot by Guillermo Martínez to finish off with his head and make it 1-1.

From then on, the game was exclusively for the local team, but this time they did not find that second goal that could give them three more points and that would have kept them in first position regardless of what Pachuca and Tigres did, clubs that in case of beating Atlas and Cruz Azul, respectively, they could surpass it this Wednesday.​