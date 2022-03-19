Summary of the game Puebla vs. Santos (2-2). GOALS

Saints once again showed the good emotional moment he is going through to salvage a 2-2 draw against Pueblain a match in which he was down by two points and in which he ended up threatening a bewildered local cadre.

Two oversights of those led by Nicholas Larcamonone of those that they had not had throughout the semester, they brought down a job that seemed to take them to the top of the Clausura again, but in exchange they helped the Warriors who hand in hand with Eduardo Fentanes they show a lot of pridewhen football is still missing.

Back and forth, but without a goal

Although the fringed team had just lost, at no time did he show a low gamealthough when they crossed paths with another club at a good time they the conditions to see a game movedin which both goals were threatened.

The home team tried to impose conditions, although in doing so they also left spaces that were close to being used by the visitors, an exchange of options that led, in the first half, to Carlos Acevedo to take a shot from Fernando Arieteguieta and Jordan Carillo to take a shot that barely went up of Antony Silva’s goal.

However, it was not until the supplementary when the game exploded with four goals that gave shape to a great game.

The first of them came at minute 57, when Israel Reyes found a rebound inside the area that he signed with a cross shot for 1-0, while the second was given at 73 with a Martin Barragan’s header to a pass from Maximiliano Araújo.

At that moment it seemed that the Strip would retake the top of the championship with three more minutes, he even started to touch the ball as he likes, but a couple of oversights spoiled his good performance, the second of them unforgivable.

And Santos reacted

Eduardo Aguirre was in charge of giving life to the visitors at minute 78 when defining in a good way a great pass that Harold Preciado leaked to him, while Leo Suárez, with his 1.63 height, was in charge of matching the score with a header that he made inside the area and after a throw-in.

With the tie, Puebla reached 22 points that help him reach Pachuca at the top of the tournament, although due to goal difference he was second in the table, while Santos already has 12 units, of which he achieved 10 with Eduardo Fentanes in the last five games.