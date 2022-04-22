Summary of the game Queretaro vs Cruz Azul (0-1). GOALS”

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 21.04.2022 23:08:38





Cruz Azul complied with the objective of beat queretaro and add three points that catapulted them to the privileged zone of the first four places Thanks to the tie that Rayados had with Atlas, the Celestials just displaced the Royals. Pablo Aguilar was the one who scored the only goal for the triumph of the celestial by the minimum difference.

The first half of the match had very little activity in a The Corregidora Stadium empty due to the punishment in force on the Queretaro institution after the events that occurred a month ago with the batons of Gallos and Atlas.

finally there was emotion

The second half started and Christian Tabo with a great individual play that failed to sign as a goal because behind Washington Aguerre showed off with a great save. The sky-blue received, controlled and from hat surpassed Enzo Martinez to define, but the goalkeeper from Queretaro saved his team.

A more offensive play by the cement workers. Uriel Antuna beat Erik Vera back and served in a good way for the definition of Tabó that he celebrated, but everything was annulled because Antuna was out of place.

In the final line, Machine was finally able to make it work. PI speak Aguilar pushed her before Aguerre’s set. The defender connected the ball after a corner kick that had a recentro with the head of Julio Cesar Dominguez.

At compensation time, GallosBlancos put to the test Sebastian Jury With a shot that he was able to save, he left the ball alive and in a second shot, the youth launched himself again and everything was under control.

Blue Cross won and added three units to reach 24 and stand in the fourth place. Now, on Sunday he will receive the Athletic Saint Louis looking for another victory to stay at the top of the general classification.

