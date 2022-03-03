Summary of the game Tigres vs. Cruz Azul (2-2); Rivero was The Batman,

When tigers already celebrated the momentary leadership of the Closure 2022showed up Blue Cross to steal the victory and tie the game at two goals, in a duel that had a frenetic and dramatic closing.

With this result, those led by Michael Herrera are third with 17 points, while those of John Reynoso they are in fourth place with 14 units.

The royal squad was superior in the first half, although the possession of the ball went to Cruz Azul, with 51 percent, but the locals recorded 11 shots, of which five were on goal, for only two of the capital’s on the rival goal.

Andre-Pierre Gignac opened the scoring in the 11th minute, when Luis Quinones sent a ball into the area John Paul Vigon He grabs and gives in for the Frenchman to score his seventh goal of the tournament.

Machine drowned out the shout of goal at 27′, when Uriel Antuna He escaped offside and gave Bryan Angulo to define, but was annulled by the whistle Victor Caceres.

The cats they increased the lead at 29′ through Vigónwho in his work as false 9 reappeared without a mark in the rival area and closed a Quiñones pass from the left profile.

When it seemed that the royals would leave without allowing a goal against in the first half, they suffered again in set pieces, since the Machine discounted at 45 ‘in a free kick that closed the Peruvian Luis Abram to second suit.

Guido Pizarro He had the third at 76′, after a free kick in which the goal was left open, but the feline captain could not give him direction and the ball went wide, when the match was back and forth.

At 77 ‘, Antuna almost found the tie, in a corner kick that missed Nahuel Guzman at the start and the ball hit the Mexican midfielder, although the feline defense put an end to the danger.

Jesus Crown he made a save at 87′, when he saved a scissors kick that Gignac tried in the area trying to close the account in the Volcano; however, the draw reached 90′ through Ignatius Riverowho defined after a game of Santi Gimenez.

On Matchday 9, Tigres visits Pachuca this Sunday, March 6 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hidalgo Stadium, while Cruz Azul receives Puebla one day before at 9:00 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium.

