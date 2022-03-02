Summary of the Leon vs Monterrey match (0-0). Closure 2022

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.03.2022 23:13:58





Not even with a penalty kick in the 90th minute could Monterrey win! Los Rayados, who fired Javier Aguirre halfway through the week due to poor results, they did not know how to take advantage of a maximum penalty and they had to settle for one point from the pitch at the Nou Camp Stadium when drawing 0-0 against Leonon a night in which Esteban Andrada kept the royals in the fight until the last minute with a great performance.

And not only did Andrada stand out, because in the best and clearest arrivals of the visitors Rodolfo Cota dressed as a hero: in the first winning a heads up to Rogelio Funes Morialready when the game entered the final stretch, and in the second with a great save to Luis Romo seconds after Luis Enrique Santander finished the match.

The game went from less to more. The start was boring, not very lucid, many fouls and no dangerous arrivals in the areas. La Fiera had control of the ballas is his custom, however, failed to reflect on markerlargely thanks to Andrada’s good performance under the three posts.

The best moments of the game were experienced in the last 15 minutes. It was there that the archers shone and allowed their teams not to fall, highlighting Cota’s save in the penalty charged by Luis Romo seconds after the end of 90 minutes of regular time.

Romo took the ball and took little flight. He hit him with the right hand waiting for Rodolfo to give up, but the emerald archer did not do it and he guessed the trajectorymaking the save look even easy, since the striped midfielder’s shot came out with little force and without much direction.

????WHAT WAY TO MISS A PENALTY BY LUIS ROMO!!???? The Rayados player literally walked to the spot and telegraphed the shot to Rodolfo Cota! WATCH THE AMAZING PLAY! Leon 0-0 Monterrey#LaFieraxFOX pic.twitter.com/nr7YewPAGD – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) March 2, 2022

Both teams had to settle for a draw. Now Monterrey will face America on Matchday 9while the Fiera will travel to the border to face Tuca Ferretti and his Bravos de Ciudad Juárez.